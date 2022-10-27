Why does Matthew Perry dislike Keanu Reeves ? FRIENDS star comes under fire over remarks in new memoir 

Friends star Matthew Perry is getting brutally roasted on social media after dissing fellow actor Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. A glimpse into Perry’s book was released recently, where he dissed the John Wick star for seemingly no reason. After amassing heaping backlash, Perry apologized for the excerpt.

In Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor gets candid about his long battle with addiction and alcohol abuse. He also took a couple of shots against the Speed actor, which left netizens enraged.

In the book, Perry described the moment he learned about his co-star River Phoenix’s death. The two co-starred in the 1988 hit A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. Phoenix sadly died in 1993 after overdosing outside The Viper Room when he was just 23 years old. Speaking about Keanu Reeves, Perry wrote in his memoir:

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

This was not the only time the 53-year-old actor took a dig at Reeves. While expressing grief over his colleague Chris Farley’s death, Perry also threw shade at Reeves. Perry said in his book:

“Then, Chris Farley died… I punched a hold through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Has Matthew Perry ever met Keanu Reeves? Netizens slam the former for dissing The Matrix actor in memoir

It seems like the television sitcom star held a strong personal grudge against the fan-favorite actor. However, it remains unclear whether the duo have ever met. In light of the situation, it seems like Perry was simply not impressed by Reeves’ popularity and projects.

Although Matthew Perry took a dig against the 58-year-old actor, what Perry is unaware of is that the latter has a strong following across social media. Keanu Reeves has become one of the most adored actors in Hollywood history. Netizens have grown to love the humility and kindness he endlessly displays in interviews and meet and greets.

As the previously mentioned excerpts from Matthew Perry’s book started to gain traction online, netizens were flabbergasted over the shade Perry was throwing at Reeves. Many expressed animosity towards the Friends actor and opined that Reeves had a much more thriving career than the sitcom star.

Several netizens jokingly threatened Matthew Perry for dissing Reeves in his memoir. A few tweets read:

dawn of the deaf (argento cut) @thamosdeaf Matthew Perry coming back from the brink with a tell-all memoir about his devastating battle with addiction and immediately forcing a massive error by gratuitously dissing America's favorite son Keanu Reeves is funny as hell. Matthew Perry coming back from the brink with a tell-all memoir about his devastating battle with addiction and immediately forcing a massive error by gratuitously dissing America's favorite son Keanu Reeves is funny as hell.

Carl Marks @bornposting old matthew perry really made a mistake. he had to pick a fight with the one actor every internet brained loser has a parasocial relationship with old matthew perry really made a mistake. he had to pick a fight with the one actor every internet brained loser has a parasocial relationship with

🎃Phil Nobile Jr.🎃 @PhilNobileJr The Matthew Perry/Keanu Reeves thing is a weird glimpse into the mind of a dude who’s just not paying attention to the world beyond his periphery and thinks he’s in step with a culture that left him behind a couple decades ago. We all know that dude. Some of us are that dude. The Matthew Perry/Keanu Reeves thing is a weird glimpse into the mind of a dude who’s just not paying attention to the world beyond his periphery and thinks he’s in step with a culture that left him behind a couple decades ago. We all know that dude. Some of us are that dude.

Matthew Perry apologizes for Keanu Reeves comment

In a statement to Deadline, Perry apologized for his disparaging comments. He clarified that he had nothing against Reeves and also claimed to be a “big fan” of him. Perry said:

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing will hit bookshelves on November 1. The book is also available for pre-order.

