What time will Menudo: Forever Young air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about the music docuseries

HBO Max's latest musical docuseries, Menudo: Forever Young, will premiere on the platform on June 23, 2022. The documentary depicts the rise and fall of the iconic 80s Latin American boy band Menudo. The four-part series earlier made its debut at the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 11, 2022.

Read further ahead to find out the release time of Menudo: Forever Young on HBO Max, as well as the docuseries' plot and more details.

Menudo: Forever Young release time on Netflix, plot, and other details

Menudo: Forever Young releases on HBO Max on June 23, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. The official synopsis of the docuseries on HBO Max states:

''For years, the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo took the globe by storm, launching numerous careers and influencing international youth culture, music, and fandom. But Menudo’s decades-long success came at a cost. This fascinating four-part docuseries chronicles the never-before-heard story behind the rise and fall of the most iconic Puerto Rican boy band in history – including the alleged backstage culture of greed, abuse, and mayhem.''

Menudo: Forever Young chronicles the band's rise to fame in the late 70s and 80s and their influence on youth and pop culture at the time. It also delves deep into the sexual abuse allegations made by members of the band against manager Edgardo Diaz.

Fans can expect a searingly intense and entertaining documentary about the band during their heyday, while also depicting their fall from grace in the 90s.

The series is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Rios. Soto is a noted Puerto Rican filmmaker who's known for films like Charm City Kings, La Granja, and many more. Kristofer Rios, on the other hand, is best known for his 2017 documentary, Havana Skate Days, which he directed with Julian Moura-Busquets.

Cristina Costantini, Jeff Plunkett, Alex Fumero, Bryn Mooser, Justin Lacob, and Angel Manuel Soto serve as executive producers of the show.

More details about Menudo

Menudo is widely regarded as the greatest Puerto Rican band of all time. The band garnered popularity in the late 70s following the release of the album Chiquitita, which also received critical acclaim.

However, it wasn't until the release of their sixth album in 1981, Quiero Ser, that the band would achieve global fame. The album featured some of the band's most iconic hits, including Súbete A Mi Moto, Claridad, Mi Banda Toca Rock, Quiero Ser, and many more.

Menudo continued to enjoy massive international stardom throughout the 80s. However, the 90s saw the beginning of the band's decline with the exit of several members and the infamous sexual abuse allegations made against manager Diaz by some of the band's members.

The band later changed its name to MDO but broke up in 2002. A complete revamp in 2007 led to the release of a new EP, but two years later, the line-up disbanded.

Menudo continues to be regarded as one of the biggest pop groups in Latin America and one of the most iconic boy bands of all time. They are also among the most commercially successful Latin American artists of all time, selling around 20 million records across the globe.

You can watch Menudo: Forever Young on HBO Max on June 23, 2022.

