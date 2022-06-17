What time will Mind Over Murder air on HBO? Release date, trailer, and more about true-crime docuseries

HBO's latest docu-series Mind Over Murder is all set to revisit the complicated case of the "Beatrice Six," who were wrongfully convicted of murder and assault after death penalty threats and abundant force by the county that eventually made five out of six suspects confess a crime that they had no part in.

After the murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson, the authorities scrambled to assemble the odd six suspects- Joseph White, Thomas Winslow, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Debra Shelden, James Dean, and Kathy Gonzalez, who were all initially convinced that they were not involved in the murder. But after a lengthy bit of explanation and force, the police and police psychologists convinced everyone except Joseph White that they had committed the crime and somehow repressed the memories.

Their conviction was overturned in 2008 after DNA evidence proved that the killer was an initial suspect. Mind Over Murder will look into all parts of the case starting from the beginning to the present-day lawsuit. Read on for more details about the upcoming HBO documentary.

Mind Over Murder promo: A six-part untangling of a historical complication

The upcoming documentary will look into the murder and assault of 68-year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, who lived in the small town of Beatrice. After her death and the subsequent investigation, the police committed one of the biggest judicial blunders in history by prosecuting six individuals who were not linked to the crime in any plausible way based on explanations of repressed memories.

Though the police laid hands on the original murderer, Bruce Allen Smith, they let him go and focused on this odd group of Joseph White, Thomas Winslow, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Debra Shelden, James Dean, and Kathy Gonzalez. WIth ample persuasion, the authorities got five of them to admit to the crime, with only Joseph White denying the allegations.

The group was finally exonerated with new developments in DNA evidence almost two decades after they were convicted. Joseph White filed a lawsuit against Gage County, Nebraska, which they won, forcing the county to pay millions in compensation to the victims.

The official synopsis of Mind Over Murder reads:

"MIND OVER MURDER chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events which divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.

The documentary will be composed of six parts, with the first part premiering on June 20, 2022. The following episodes will come out every subsequent Monday.

The documentary is directed by Nanfu Wang, the prolific name behind acclaimed films like Hooligan Sparrows. It is produced by HBO and Vox Media Studios, with Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Marc Smerling, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez serving as executive producers.

Mind Over Murder will stream on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far