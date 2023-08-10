Episode 4 of Minx season 2 is expected to air on Starz on Friday, August 11, at 9:00 pm ET. The critically acclaimed comedy series is set in the 70s and follows a young, ambitious woman who sets out to create the first-ever women's erotic magazine.

The series explores her numerous challenges and struggles during her journey while also focusing on her personal life and relationships. The show stars Ophelia Lovibond as protagonist Joyce Prigger, along with numerous others portraying significant supporting characters. Noted filmmaker Ellen Rapoport is the creator and writer of the series.

Minx season 2 episode 4 will focus on Joyce, who evades work and sets off with her new boyfriend

There is no official trailer or promo for Minx season 2 episode 4, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the new episode, viewers can look forward to protagonist Joyce ditching work and setting off with her new boyfriend. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the latest episode are known at this point.

The previous episode, titled It's Okay to Like It, focused on how successful the magazine has become six months later. Rolling Stone magazine has now arrived to interview the team. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Six months later, Minx is front and center of the sexual revolution, and Rolling Stone descends on the Bottom Dollar offices to interview the gang.''

The second season has, so far, received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, similar to the previous season, with many raving about the show's ambitious storyline, writing, humor, and performances by the actors, among various other things. It also garners good viewership and enjoys a significant fan following.

The first season was also a critical hit, but the show was canceled after the first installment by HBO Max, following which Starz picked it up. As of now, there's no update regarding the show's third season, but viewers can look forward to a positive update in the near future.

More details about Minx's plot and cast

The comedy series centers around the life of a young woman named Joyce Prigger, who creates the first-ever female erotic magazine, sparking a revolution across the country. The show depicts her eventful journey, focusing on the various ups and downs that she endures as she sets off on a path few have travelled before. Check out the official synopsis of the series' ongoing second season, as per Starz' YouTube channel:

''After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate, Minx becomes a commercial success. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to maintain his control within Bottom Dollar while Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she rises to stardom.''

The description further continues:

''As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.''

The cast of the series is led by the highly talented Ophelia Lovibond, who essays the role of Joyce Prigger. Other important supporting cast members include Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Idara Victor as Tina, and many more.

Catch the new episode of Minx season 2 on Starz on Friday, August 11, at 9:00 pm ET.