What time will Murderville Season 1 air on Netflix? Release date, cast, and all about the crime-comedy series

Murderville is a brand new procedural crime comedy that is all set to drop on Netflix. The series was created based on the BAFTA-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville, and Netflix picked it up for release and streaming on its viewing platform.

The show will consist of six episodes and will be released on Netflix on February 3, 2022, at 12:01 a.m PT and 3:01 a.m ET. All the episodes will be released together and will be available for viewing at all times on the Netflix streaming platform.

Watch the trailer of Murderville season 1 here

Netflix released the official trailer for Murderville on January 24, 2022 and it is packed with celebrity faces. Will Arnett, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, and many more familiar faces feature in the trailer, promising a thoroughly entertaining show.

Celebrities will join Terry Seattle, Senior Detective of the Homicide Division, as he attempts to solve some thrilling murder cases in the show.

Why is the series so exciting?

Netflix @netflix Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner.



The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner. The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! https://t.co/B3ceg1ZREI

Murderville comes up with a new murder case for Arnett to solve every day, and he is assisted by a new guest star as his partner on every case. What makes the series so interesting is that the guest stars are not given a script. As they assist Terry clue by clue, they have to improvise their way through the case. In the end, it is these stars who have to come up with the name of the murderer by themselves. It will be a challenge for the celebrities to break the case while remaining in character.

Moreover, the presence of comedian Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, the protagonist, and series regular on the show, does guarantee a lot of laughter. Arnett is no stranger on Netflix. He has worked with the streaming platform in the past on shows like BoJack Horseman, Flaked, and the revival of Arrested Development.

SFChronicle Datebook @SFC_Datebook



Here's what

trib.al/XgakV3P The new @Netflix comedy #Murderville forces celebrity guests like Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone and Conan O'Brien to improvise without a script.Here's what @MickLaSalle thought of the show: The new @Netflix comedy #Murderville forces celebrity guests like Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone and Conan O'Brien to improvise without a script. 📺Here's what @MickLaSalle thought of the show: trib.al/XgakV3P

Other series regulars on the show include Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as medical examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren “Daz” Phillips.

Also Read Article Continues below

Get ready to catch the crime comedy on Netflix on February 3, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi