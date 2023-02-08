Netflix's new animated series, My Dad The Bounty Hunter, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The show tells the fascinating and adventurous story of two children who suddenly discover that their beloved father possesses extraordinary powers that let him fight and chase aliens, among other things.

The series' voice cast features actors like Laz Alonso, Yvette Nicole Brown, and many others. The show is helmed by noted filmmakers Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter 2023 on Netflix promises to be entertaining

My Dad the Bounty Hunter's official trailer was released by Netflix on January 12, 2023, and it offers a peek into the lives of the children and their father, who seems to possess mysterious superpowers.

The trailer establishes the premise immediately as the kids seem to have a difficult equation with their dad, and the mother is seen talking to him about spending more time with the children.

A glimpse of the dad's incredible superpowers is shown in the trailer, along with several other thrilling moments that are set to unfold on the show. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''When a bounty hunter's two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their dad's job is anything but boring; dodging aliens and laser fights, this family's bonding time goes to the extreme.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a warm and entertaining animated series perfect for kids as it explores several fascinating and universal themes like family and love, among many more.

More details about My Dad The Bounty Hunter cast and crew

My Dad The Bounty Hunter features a stunning ensemble of actors who are part of its voice cast. The team is led by Laz Alonso, who voices the lead character of the dad. Alonso perfectly captures his character's traits while displaying his unique sense of humor with some fabulous voice-acting in the trailer.

Apart from the new animated series on Netflix, Alonso is best known for his performances in numerous other popular and critically acclaimed TV shows and movies, including Prime Video's The Boys, Avatar, Miracle at St. Anna, and many more.

Starring alongside Alonso is Yvette Nicole Brown as KRS. Not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the show.

Brown's other notable movie and TV acting credits include Community, The Mayor, That '70s Show, and many more. The rest of the voice cast includes various other actors like:

Priah Ferguson as Lisa

Leslie Uggams as Grandma

Jecobi Swain as Sean

Yvonne Orji as Tess, the mother

Rob Riggle as Glorlox

Jim Rash as The Fixer

Creators Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin reportedly serve as the show's executive producers. Downing's credits include We the People and Toy Story 3, while Harpin is known for The Emoji Movie and Moonrise Kingdom.

Fans can watch all the new episodes of My Dad the Bounty Hunter season 1 on Netflix on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes