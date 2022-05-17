What time will My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 4 air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Season 4 of David Letterman's massively successful talk show series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which is set to exclusively drop on the platform this week on Friday, May 20 at 3.00 AM ET.

Worldwide Pants' Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay, along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore of Jax Media, serve as the executive producers for My Next Guest, including Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed.

Here's the official description for the show's impending Season 4, as well as the key art:

"David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people."

Exploring the details of Season 4 of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The David Letterman-hosted chat show My Next Guest will premiere on Netflix on May 20. Letterman is full of amusement and intrigue as he interviews guests about their lives, abilities, and creativity throughout the comprehensive interviews.

The show has garnered excellent feedback for its structure, Letterman's hosting, its star-studded guestlist, and rigorous discussions, along with receiving three Emmy Award nominations.

My Next Guest is a three-time Emmy Award-nominated series that sees the Late Night star put a variation on the format that he has grown familiar with. It premiered in 2018 with President Barack Obama as the first guest.

Along with former President of the USA Barack Obama, other celebrities who have previously been on the show include activist Malala Yousafzai, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, and Marvel's heart-throb Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man.

In every hour-long episode of the six-episode-long Season 4, one celebrity will be interviewed. Each episode in Season 4 will introduce a new guest star, showcasing some of the world's most well-known figures in the entertainment industry.

American rapper Cardi B, NBA megastar from the Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant, record-breaking Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish, Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, fan-favorite actor Ryan Reynolds, and King Richard star Will Smith are among the celebrities who have made it to Season 4's guest list.

All of these interviews took place before March 2022, the same month that saw Chris Rock and Will Smith's altercation at the Oscars. Although the list of celebs sparked curiosity amongst people (concerning Smith's appearance on the talk show), the audience is likely to be dissatisfied with the content of the interviews.

Letterman's fan-favorite talk show last streamed on Netflix in October 2020.

Making a comeback, the fourth season of David Letterman's legendary talk show will premiere on May 20, and will include A-listers such as Cardi B, Kevin Durant, and Billie Eilish.

