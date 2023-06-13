The third episode of Nancy Drew season 4 is expected to air on The CW on Wednesday, June 14, at 8:00 pm ET (tentative time). The beloved mystery drama series is currently in its final installment as fans eagerly wait to find out how Nancy Drew's story would conclude.

The fourth season has been receiving mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its pacing, writing, and performances by the actors, among other things. The cast of the show is led by prominent actress Kennedy McMann, with many others essaying significant supporting roles.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3 will depict Ace and Nancy trying to break the curse

The CW is yet to put out the official promo for Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3, but based on a description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the new episode to focus on Ace and Nancy trying their best to figure out a way to destroy the curse.

Elsewhere, things between Jean and Carson get more complicated as they grow closer. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil:

''Nancy and Ace work together to find a way to break the curse; Carson and Jean continue to grow closer, but a recent conversation leaves Carson feeling unsettled; Jesse and Birdie devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson.''

The previous episode, titled The Maiden's Rage, focused on Ace, who tried to get as much information as he can from Nancy about the curse as he feels she's not being entirely honest. Elsewhere, Nick set out on a new brunch date. With just three episodes in, fans can expect the show to unpack a lot more drama in the upcoming episodes as the story nears its conclusion.

About Nancy Drew's plot details and cast list in brief

The mystery series explores the eventful life of its titular character whose life takes a shocking turn after her mother's death. She then gets into the world of investigations and crimes, trying to solve various mysterious cases. The show depicts the numerous kinds of dangers and challenges that she faces. Here's a brief description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college.''

The description further continues:

''But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.''

The cast includes actors like Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani, and many others, apart from Kennedy McMann in the lead role.

Catch the new episode of Nancy Drew season 4 on The CW on Wednesday, June 14, at 8:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes