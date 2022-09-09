What time will NBC's Capital One College Bowl 2022 premiere on NBC? Format, release date and more

Season 2 of the Capital One College Bowl will kick off on September 9 at 8.00 pm ET/PT. It is one of the biggest reality shows and hosts reputable schools and universities competing in the ultimate intellectual showdown.

Season 1 was a ten-episode series, with three episodes released every Friday. The upcoming season will follow the same pattern for releasing new episodes.

After an interesting season 1, the sophomore season is back with brand new episodes that will feature more games and competition among the greatest colleges and universities in the USA. Last year, Columbia University took home the trophy. The Ivy League university will compete for the title this year as well.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"More schools than ever before are competing as 16 elite teams representing some of the nation's top schools will go head-to-head in a five-round bracketed tournament covering a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final where they compete for the coveted "Capital One College Bowl" trophy and life-changing scholarship money."

More about Capital One College Bowl season 2

The Capital One College Bowl is back for a new season, and 16 colleges are ready to compete for the series title. This year's list includes an interesting mix of old and new universities. Although the show appears to viewers as a game, it is a long-standing tradition at many colleges and universities across the country.

The universities set to appear in the upcoming show are:

Albany State University

Brigham Young University

Duke University

Morehouse College

Ohio State University

Penn State University

Spelman College

Syracuse University

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Notre Dame

University of Oklahoma

University of Texas at Austin

University of Washington

Columbia University

The show is hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning and his brother, Cooper Manning. It is considered the most prestigious face-off between the nation's best colleges and universities as they sign up for the most rigorous battle of the brains. In the show, 16 universities will march towards the battle of the brain. Students will gather in groups to test their knowledge in a five-round trivia tournament.

In the final, the top two schools will square off for the highly prized "Capital One College Bowl" trophy. These two will ultimately challenge each other on the toughest trivia questions to earn the scholarship funds, along with the trophy.

University of Washington @UW The Capital One College Bowl is back, and UW is helping to kick things off on September 9th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

All competitors will receive $1 million in scholarships from Capital One as scholarship money for their participation, covering their tuition costs.

Data analyst Steve Kornacki will be on the sidelines to break down the numbers behind the matchups. Additionally, viewers will get to see celebrity alumni shout-outs, lively marching bands and mascots, and nail-biting school rivalries taking the stage for the tense trivia competition. It will keep them on the edge of their seats to see which university is gaining ground.

Capital One College Bowl is executive produced by brothers Peyton, Cooper, and Eli Manning through Omaha Productions, Richard Reid via Richard Reid Productions, Mark Itkin via Tough Lamb Media, and showrunner Harry Friedman (Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!).

Capital One College Bowl will feature back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 9 at NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Edited by Babylona Bora