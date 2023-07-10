What time will Netflix's Unknown: Cave of Bones premiere? Release date, what to expect, and more

Premiering on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, Netflix's Unknown: Cave of Bones delves into the captivating world of Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger as he conducts groundbreaking research in South Africa. This Netflix documentary offers an intriguing glimpse into his work and the mysteries of human evolution.

The official logline of Unknown: Cave of Bones reads:

"Follows Paleo anthropologist Lee Berger in South Africa, as he and his team try to prove that the world's oldest graveyard, they found, is not human. A small brained, ape-like creature could have practiced complex burial rituals."

Directed by Mark Mannucci, Unknown: Cave of Bones has the potential to be life-changing. By showcasing the efforts of Lee Berger and his team, who aim to demonstrate that an ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature practiced intricate burial rituals, the film has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of hominid evolution and the foundations of belief.

What to expect from Netflix's Unknown: Cave of Bones

Unknown: Cave of Bones is the third episode of the captivating docuseries Unknown on Netflix. Directed by Mark Mannucci, the feature-length documentary runs for 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger's groundbreaking discovery of the world's oldest non-human graveyard in South Africa's Cradle of Mankind forms the core of this remarkable journey. Berger and his team aim to establish evidence of complex burial rituals by an ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

Through Mannucci's direction, Unknown: Cave of Bones combines scientific investigation and compelling storytelling. The documentary offers a thought-provoking exploration of Berger's research and the potential paradigm shifts it could bring.

Who is Lee Berger?

Lee Berger is a renowned Paleoanthropologist known for his groundbreaking discoveries in the field of human evolution. He has conducted extensive research in South Africa's Cradle of Humankind and has made significant contributions to our understanding of early hominids. Berger's work has garnered international recognition and reshaped our knowledge of human history.

With Lee Berger as the central figure, viewers are granted a unique insight into the world of Paleoanthropology and the tireless efforts of researchers in unraveling humanity's history. Expect to be captivated by the discoveries, challenges, and profound implications revealed in this enthralling chapter of the Unknown docuseries on Netflix.

Everything we know so far about the captivating docuseries Unknown on Netflix

Unknown is a captivating docuseries on Netflix that delves into uncharted territories, unveiling the most incredible secrets of extraordinary individuals. The first episode, titled The Lost Pyramid, follows the legendary Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass and his protégé Dr. Mostafa Waziri.

Viewers are taken on a thrilling journey as they explore the mysteries surrounding ancient Egypt. Driven by their passion for unraveling history's enigmas, Hawass and Waziri embark on a quest to uncover the secrets hidden within a forgotten pyramid.

The series promises an immersive experience, offering unique insights into the fascinating world of archaeology and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Audiences can expect to be captivated by the discoveries, challenges, and triumphs encountered by these remarkable experts.

Lee R Berger @LeeRberger twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I can't wait for this premier, some intense moments in my life were filmed and some incredible finds by the whole team! Premiering July 17th! Also, don't forget you can order the book about these discoveries "Cave of Bones" wherever good books are sold! clickthecity.com/movies/detail/… I can't wait for this premier, some intense moments in my life were filmed and some incredible finds by the whole team! Premiering July 17th! Also, don't forget you can order the book about these discoveries "Cave of Bones" wherever good books are sold! clickthecity.com/movies/detail/…… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

For those eager to embark on this adventure, the first episode of Unknown is already available for streaming. Prepare to be enthralled as you witness the unveiling of ancient secrets and the dedication of individuals who bring these hidden stories to light.

Watch Unknown: Cave of Bones releasing on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on Netflix.

