What time will One of Us is Lying season 2 air on Peacock? Release date, plot and more about the mystery series

The second season of Peacock's One of Us is Lying is set to arrive on the platform on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 3.01 AM ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around five high school students who walk into detention, but things take a shocking turn when one of them dies, and the others are suspected of murder.

The first season premiered in October 2021 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Peacock's One of Us Is Lying season 2 promises to stun the audience

Peacock shared the official trailer for the series' second season on September 28, 2022, and it offers a peek into the lives of the four students following the devastating events of the first season. The trailer briefly depicts the changing dynamics of the students' relationship, and viewers can expect further character development in the upcoming installment.

Overall, the trailer has a tense and dramatic tone similar to the first season, and fans can look forward to another gripping season full of plot twists. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared a brief synopsis for the upcoming season, which states:

''Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.''

The previous season majorly focused on the shocking death of Simon Kelleher. Perhaps the biggest revelation in the season was Jake's involvement in Simon's murder. Jake eventually got killed, and the Bayview Four, along with Janae, concocted a fake story about how Jake had fled the country.

However, it seems like in the upcoming season, their secret could be exposed, as it was revealed earlier that someone knew about Jake's death. The students received a message from a person named ''Simon Says,'' and viewers can look forward to the second season, which is set to reveal this person's identity.

The second season consists of eight episodes, like season 1, with each episode having a runtime of around one hour.

More details about One of Us is Lying cast

One of Us Is Lying stars Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, and Cooper van Grootel in the lead roles as Addy, Brownyn, Cooper, and Nate, respectively. All four actors have received high praise from critics for their intense performances throughout the first season.

The lead actors look spectacular in the series' trailer for the second season, and viewers can expect them to deliver equally brilliant performances in the new season. The rest of the cast includes Jessica McLeod, Sara Thompson, and Melissa Collazo, among many others. The series is helmed by noted TV writer Erica Saleh, best known for her works on Instinct and Wisdom of the Crowd.

One of Us Is Lying is based on noted author Karen M. McManus' novel with the same title, which received widespread critical acclaim for its intriguing storyline and thematic depth.

You can watch the upcoming season of One of Us is Lying on Peacock on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

