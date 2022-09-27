What time will Outchef'd  Season 1 premiere on Food channel? Format, release date and more

Food Network's new cooking show Outchef'd is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. For the first time, contestants will be featured on the show without being auditioned. They will be surprised to learn that they were accepted immediately.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

In the new series, Outchef’d hosted by Eddie Jackson, confident home cooks who think they are arriving for an audition will get the surprise of their lives when they find out they're actually about to begin a head-to-head competition against a world-class chef. These home cooks excel in their own kitchens, but do they have what it takes to succeed against an elite pro under the lights and cameras of a culinary battle?

On August 25, 2022, the network announced the show, stating that it will premiere with back-to-back episodes. Not only will contestants have to cook on their own, but they will also have to compete against some of the show's best chefs in order to win a $5,000 grand prize.

More details explored ahead of Outchef'd premiere

The culinary show, hosted by Eddie Jackson, will have an interesting first round. Contestants must create a dish using a featured ingredient in the first round. Eddie will go out on the streets looking for people to taste the dishes so that they can be judged. Furthermore, in order to win the competition, contestants must receive at least one vote from each of the six regular people who will judge their dishes.

Contestants will compete against some of the best chefs in the industry, including Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian during the show.

In an interview with Food Network, Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, discussed the premiere of Outchef'd and said:

"This series is the ultimate in wish-fulfillment for the Food Network fan who suddenly becomes the star of the show."

She further continued:

"Some viewers watch cooking competitions and think - I can do that! In Outchef'd, we truly put that to THE TEST and give these talented cooks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against a superstar chef.

Who is the host of OutChef'd Season 1?

Eddie Jackson, an American chef and former football cornerback, finished seventh in Season 4 of the reality cooking competition show MasterChef in 2013. In 2015, Eddie competed in Season 11 of the Food Network series Food Network Star. He won the season by defeating eleven other competitors. BBQ Blitz was Jackson's first break as a food show host, which he received as a prize for winning Food Network Star.

Moreover, Jackson has also appeared on Chopped as a judge. He was a team captain on BBQ Brawl in 2021, competing against Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. In addition, Jackson served as a judge on the 11th season of Halloween Wars, which premiered in October 2021.

Outchef'd will premiere on Food Network and Discovery+ on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET.

