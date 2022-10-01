What time will Outrageous Pumpkins season 3 episode 1 air on Food Network? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins season 3, hosted by Sunny Anderson and judged by Paul Dever and Terri Harden, is set to premiere on October 2 at 10:00 pm ET. The show will feature seven pumpkin carvers who will be challenged to carve pumpkins in the most creative way possible.

Dever and Harden, the show's judges, will ultimately decide which carver will be crowned the Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and take home the Outrageous Pumpkin Prize Belt.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Seven fierce pumpkin carvers descend onto the pumpkin patch, determined to make Halloween history as they compete for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion. Over the course of four gruelling weeks, OUTRAGEOUS PUMPKINS host Sunny Anderson puts the carvers’ skills to the ultimate test as they face hair-raising challenges and build eye-popping pumpkin creations."

What can we expect from Outrageous Pumpkins season 3 episode 1?

The format of the show is simple and clear. Seven pumpkin carvers will be assigned tasks to carve pumpkins in the most unique way possible. These competitors will be judged on their carving skills.

Viewers will get to see the impeccable carving from the first episode itself. Host Sunny Anderson will ask the contestants to carve out massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four jack-o’-lanterns that are equally as beautiful on their own as they are when they come together.

The contestants will be judged by the ace judges' panel after completing the task, with one carver being sent home while the others continue to compete in the show.

The official summary of the premiere episode reads:

"Host Sunny Anderson asks seven carvers to create massive jack-o'-lanterns that tell a ghost story. Then, each carver must create four nesting jack-o'-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together."

It further reads,

"Judges Paul Dever and Terri Hardin send one carver packing while the rest continue on their journey for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion."

More about the judges of Outrageous Pumpkins season 3

1) Terri Hardin

65-year-old Terri is a puppeteer, artist, and former Disney imagineer. She was first hired by the network giant in 1987 during her stint with Universal Studios Hollywood as a sculptor, creating "walk-around" character costumes. After that, she helped design the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and La Tanière du Dragon (The Dragon's Lair) attractions at Disneyland Paris.

She has also worked for The Jim Henson Company for over 30 years, performing in Dinosaurs, The Flintstones, The Indian in the Cupboard, and The Country Bears.

2) Paul Dever

Paul Dever is a Boston-based artist and sculptor specializing in 3D pumpkin carving. Interestingly, the judge was also the 2019 Champion of Outrageous Pumpkins. He has been passionately following his pumpkin carving interest ever since. Dever was also a part of the carving festivals, which were held in Chicago, Illinois, and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

During each carving season, he gets to create the most magnificent types of carvings for big clients like Sperry, Amazon Prime Video, Borden, Reese's, Clarks, Life is Good, etc.

Viewers can watch the show's premiere season 3 on October 2 on Food Network.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far