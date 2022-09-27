Outrageous Pumpkins 2022 (Season 3): Meet the contestants

Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins is set to return with its third installment on October 2. The show will take its seven pumpkin carver contestants on a journey of unbelievable pumpkin carving.

In every episode, they will be challenged to carve pumpkins according to the assigned tasks.

Season 3 of Outrageous Pumpkins will be hosted by Sunny Anderson. Judges Terri Hardin and Paul Dever will determine which carver will be crowned the Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and will take home the Outrageous Pumpkin Prize Belt.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Over the course of four grueling weeks, OUTRAGEOUS PUMPKINS host Sunny Anderson puts the carvers' skills to the ultimate test as they face hair-raising challenges and build eye-popping pumpkin creations."

Who are the contestants on Outrageous Pumpkins season 3?

1) Brian "Tator" Edwards — Grove City, OH

Brian "Tator" Edwards developed his love for pumpkin carving nine years ago when he learnt it at his college's art club. According to Food Network's website, Tator enjoys every part of the carving process, including munching on leftover pumpkin seeds.

He will also be a part of Disney's Foodtastic which is set to release on December 15. Interested viewers can follow him @tatorewards on Instagram.

2) Carli Ihde — Appleton, WI

A carver from Wisconsin, Carli's Instagram bio states that she is an "illustrator, and a tattoo and pumpkin artist." Thanks to all this, she knows what it takes to transform illustrations into reality.

Viewers can follow her at @carlieyed on Instagram.

3) Lincoln Bias — Rockford, IL

Having been in the pumpkin carving business for several years, Lincoln is a master in Kae-Sa-Luk. He taught himself the ancient Thai practice of cutting fruits and vegetables into elaborate pieces of art. It is worth noting that his passion for carving that helped him win a national award for fruit carving.

His Instagram handle is @creativecarving on

4) Eric Jones — West Clarksville, NY

When he’s not working on pumpkins, Jones enjoys sculpting sand and snow into jaw-dropping designs. The contestant believes that his love for pumpkin carving runs deep in his blood. The West Clarksville-native recently gave live demo sessions to people about uniquely carving out pumpkins.

Viewers can follow him at @ericjonesstudios.

5) Alan Silva — Joshua Tree, CA

Alan Silva (Image via Food Network)

A freelance artist, Alan has been carving pumpkins for the last nine years. He is an expert in using power tools which he uses to make 3D designs as opposed to the traditional jack-o'-lanterns.

6) Adam Bierton — Brooklyn, NY

Adam Bierton has been carving pumpkins for ages and uses his sculptural knowledge to his carving techniques after he attended art school. He prides himself on his attention to detail and polished work.

Bierton is known for his 3D style pumpkin carvings and has also won season five of Food Network's Halloween Wars in 2015.

Viewers can follow him at @adambierton

7) Leigh Henderson — Palo Alto, CA

Leigh Henderson (Image via Food Network)

Professional set designer Leigh specializes in constructing objects so that they look like they defy gravity. She began carving pumpkins over 20 years ago and loves to tell stories through her work.

Who will be hosting Outrageous Pumpkins?

Food Network's upcoming show Outrageous Pumpkins season two will be hosted by the channel's well-known personality Sunny Anderson. Anderson began hosting the network's How'd That Get On My Plate? in July 2008 before which, she was co-hosting Cooking For Real in April 2008 with Marc Istook.

Prior to that, in 2006 and 2007, she served as the Food and Lifestyle Editor for Hip Hop Weekly magazine.

Anderson has also been a guest chef on a number of talk shows and morning news programs. These include The Rachael Ray Show, Good Morning America, The Early Show, The View, The Talk and The Wendy Williams Show as well.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Outrageous Pumpkins on October 2 at 10 pm ET.

