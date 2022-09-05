What time will Pinocchio air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about Tom Hanks' film

Disney is bringing back Pinocchio, the classic children's story, once again for another remake and the good news is, this one will star the beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. The live-action feature will release on Disney+ on September 8, 2022, at 3:01 am ET and midnight PT.

In keeping with Disney's latest trend of remakes, the story of a wooden puppet who becomes a real boy is ready to return once again to the screens. The story has already been adapted for the screen twice and Disney's remake comes from legendary director Robert Zemeckis, from a script that he wrote along with Chris Weitz.

Disney's Pinocchio: Details explored

Ahead of the release of the Disney screen adaptation of the classic children's story, here is everything you need to know about the movie. Read along to find a comprehensive guide about Pinocchio.

Plot

Disney's remake of the classic 1940 movie does not deviate much from the original storyline. The live-action film will follow the adventures of a wooden boy named Pinocchio, and Disney has also released an official plot synopsis that reads:

"Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son."

The live-action movie will in all probability rehash plot points and moments from the film, as is the new trend in Disney features.

The film remake began production on March 17, 2021, and officially wrapped up on April 22, 2021. On May 31, 2022, Disney released the first teaser, and the official trailer was dropped last Wednesday, a week before the film releases on Disney+.

According to the trailer, Pinocchio is a puppet created by the woodcarver Geppetto. A fairy brings him to life after Geppetto, a childless man, makes a wish. The trailer sheds light on the trouble that the wooden boy will be seen getting himself into, worrying his creator/father, who must frequently look out for him.

When will the movie release?

The movie will be exclusively available on Disney+. To watch it, viewers will need to have a subscription to the platform.

Cast list explored

The Disney live-action boasts of an ensemble cast. The wooden puppet who eventually turns into a boy will be voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Tom Hanks, on the other hand will be seen playing the lonely woodcarver Geppetto, who makes a wooden puppet and wishes for it to come to life so he can raise him as his son.

Other cast members who will appear in prominent roles include Cynthia Erivo, who will step into the role of The Blue Fairy. The film will also star Luke Evans, who will play The Coachman, an evil character who lures little boys to his cursed Pleasure Island and turns them into donkeys so he can sell them on the black market.

Giuseppe Battiston will be seen playing the manipulative puppeteer Signor Stromboli, who kidnaps Pinocchio, while Lewin Lloyd will play the naughty child, Lampwick.

Tune in to Disney+ this Thursday to watch the beloved wooden boy go on more adventures and get into a lot more trouble.

