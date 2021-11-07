'Finch' ending explained: Can there be a 'Finch 2'? (Spoilers)

In recent news, Apple TV+ has just dropped its latest sci-fi thriller titled Finch. Tom Hanks will don the titular role of Finch Weinberg, with Caleb Landry Jones portraying his innocent robot creation named Jeff.

Finch has proven to be an amiable, yet safe, venture for Apple TV+ and for those who have already seen the film, the question remains - will there be a sequel to it, even after its ambiguous ending?

It's time for us to take a deeper look into the ending of the sci-fi thriller.

Breaking down the ending of "Finch"

Radiation Exposure

Finch with his dog Goodyear going for a cruise (Image via ABC News - Walt Disney)

As the audience watches Tom Hanks' magnetic performance as Finch, we notice that he is reading a book on the effects of radiation on the human body. From that, we can deduce that he has been exposed to deadly radiation.

What's even more disturbing is that throughout the film, Finch is seen coughing up blood and wearing protective gear to shield himself from the solar flare's damaging effects.

They are not alone

Jeff and his creator Finch riding through a wasteland Earth (Image via Product Placement Blog)

In a scene where Finch is on his bed sick, Jeff and a smaller robot companion named Duey go off in search of food and medicine. Their destination proves to be a trap as Duey is destroyed while trying to grab a box of donuts, prompting the others to flee.

As a result of falling into the trap, a car follows them in the most menacing way, which causes Finch to grab his gun. In the end, they manage to escape by the skin of their teeth.

The audience never sees the driver, which could be an interesting beginning for the sequel. The filmmakers can explore that motif and flesh it out.

San Francisco ending and could there be more?

Finch ecstatic of his new creation come to life (Image via Vulture)

We all know that Finch is akin to Geppetto in his role as the creator of Jeff. Upon being left alone with the dog, Jeff decides to head to San Franciso. The latter had wanted to visit this location after noticing a post card in Finch's RV.

Jeff and Goodyear found pictures and letters posted on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. This gave them hope of finding other survivors.

Interestingly, this would work as a good step-off point for a sequel in terms of the characters' journey. Regardless of what happens next, there is enough material and motivation to expand on this narrative. At this juncture, the characters have come too far to give up.

With that being said, the riddle can only be unraveled in a sequel.

