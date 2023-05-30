What time will Platonic episode 4 air on Apple TV+? Release date, what to expect, and more

The fourth episode of Seth Rogen's new romantic comedy series, Platonic, is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The show centers around two best friends who are confused and conflicted about their feelings for each other and what they want from life.

It explores their existential angst as they go through a profound midlife crisis. The series features Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in the lead roles, along with numerous other prominent actors playing important supporting characters. The series is helmed by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller.

Platonic episode 4 will focus on the divorce party

A brief sneak peek of Platonic episode 4 depicts a dinner conversation between Will and his friends, who discuss going to a strip club. In the new episode, titled Divorce Party, Sylvia decides to take Will out for a divorce party, but things take a chaotic turn, thanks to Will's mischievous friends. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Sylvia throws a divorce party for Will to cheer him up, but it gets out of hand when his rowdy friends try to take control of the night.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point, but viewers can expect a lot of pivotal events to unfold as the show has reached a critical juncture. The previous episode, Partner's Retreat, depicted Will and Sylvia spending time with each other, getting drunk after Sylvia's husband left for a conference.

So far, the first three episodes have received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who've praised the show's unique tone, humor, and performances by the cast, among other things. The series reportedly has 10 episodes, each of which releases every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

More about Platonic plot and cast

The story of the new Apple TV+ comedy series revolves around two middle-aged friends who are going through an existential crisis. They're confused about their feelings for each other, complicating their relationship. Here's the official description of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Platonic'' follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.''

Seth Rogen has been brilliant throughout the first three episodes as he wonderfully portrays his character's anguish and pain quite effortlessly. He also showcases his signature sense of humor, setting the tone of the show. Rogen's other well-known roles were in The Fabelmans, Undeclared, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, to name a few,

Rose Bryne has also been very impressive in the show, and her onscreen chemistry with Seth Rogen further elevates the show to a different level. Viewers will be familiar with Bryne from The Goddess of 1967, 28 Weeks Later, and Get Him to the Greek, among many more. The remaining cast members include Alisha Wainwright as Audrey, Tre Hale as Andy, and many more.

Viewers can stream the third episode of Platonic on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

