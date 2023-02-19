Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 is expected to air on NBC on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT, as per Screenrant. The show is nearing the end of its first season, and viewers can expect a number of pivotal events to unfold that could set the stage for the new season in the next few episodes.

The show is a revival of the iconic 80s series of the same name and has been receiving mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics. Moreover, Quantum Leap has already been renewed for a second season.

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 on NBC: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

The promo for Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 offers a peek into the various important events set to unfold in the latest episode. The upcoming episode will see Ben get involved with an Indian family whose family restaurant is on the verge of being burnt down.

Ben develops a strong bond and emotional connection with the family and tries his best to stop their restaurant from being ruined. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Ben leaps into an Indian family to try to prevent their beloved family restaurant from burning down, he finds an emotional connection with their matriarch through memories of his own; Magic and Jenn share a surprising revelation with Ian.''

The previous episode, titled Let Them Play, saw Ben in the year 2012, amid the Mendez family as he tried to help their transgender daughter achieve her dreams of being part of her school's basketball team.

With the first season almost reaching its conclusion, fans can expect a lot of intense drama and action in the remaining episodes. The series has received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise directed towards its thematic ambitions and performances by the actors.

A quick look at Quantum Leap cast, plot, and more

Quantum Leap takes place three decades after the events portrayed in the previous show, and focuses on Dr. Ben Song, who's mysteriously traveled back in time without any authorization. The show's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Dr. Ben Song, lead physicist of a top-secret government time-travel program known as Quantum Leap, makes an unauthorized leap into the past, awakening in a different body with only fragments of his memory intact.''

The description further states,

''Guided by Addison, a colleague in the present day who appears to him as a hologram that only he can see and hear, he discovers the only way for him to leap again is to correct something in his host person's life. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, his team in the present tries to figure out why he leaped and bring him home.''

Raymond Lee's lead performance in the role of Ben Song is one of the show's biggest highlights. Lee perfectly portrays his character's angst and paranoia with remarkable ease. Other important supporting cast members include:

Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine

Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams

Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright

Georgina Reilly as Janis Calavicci

You can watch the new episode of Quantum Leap reboot on Monday, February 20, 2023, on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes