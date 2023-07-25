The 16th episode of the seventh season of the popular supernatural series, Riverdale, is all set to air on The CW on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The show is heading closer towards its highly anticipated finale as fans wait with bated breath to find out what would happen to the beloved gang.

The series focuses on a group of teenagers who look to uncover some of the most puzzling mysteries plaguing their beloved town of Riverdale. It also depicts how they tackle the various challenges pertaining to teenage and adoloscence.

The cast features actors like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and many others. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa helms the series.

Riverdale season 7 episode 16 will focus on an interesting watch party involving Julian, Archie, and Reggie

A short 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 16 offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Julian, who finds a stag flick, following which he decides to invite Reggie, Archie, and others over to his place for a watch party.

Elsewhere, things take a tense turn as Jughead sets out to confront Dr. Werthers over his book censorship issue. The synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Julian gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie, Reggie and the guys over for a watch party; Peggy unexpectedly reunites with Polly; Jughead goes to war with Dr. Werthers over his censure of comic books.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Two: Miss Teen Riverdale, depicted Cheryl, Betty, Veronica, and Toni taking part in the annual Miss Teen Riverdale competition.

As the series continues to maintain its raw dramatic intensity, viewers can expect an unforgettable final few episodes as the show heads into its final phase.

Critics have praised the ongoing fifth season, with many raving about the plot, writing, and performances by the actors, among other things.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

The supernatural series tells the story of a group of enthusiastic teenagers who set out to uncover the seemingly innocent facade of their town as it is riddled with frightening mysteries. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, and Veronica Lodge, apart from a number of other highly talented actors playing supporting roles.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.