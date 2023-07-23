The Canadian TV series, Run the Burbs, is all set to air on The CW on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The sitcom depicts the life of a young stay-at-home husband, whose wife is a highly successful businesswoman. It focuses on the numerous challenges the couple and their kids face in a modern society.

The show premiered in Canada in 2022 and received fairly positive reviews from fans and critics. It features Andrew Phung in the lead role as Andrew Pham, along with many others playing major supporting characters. The series is created by Phung and Scott Townend.

Run the Burbs trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details revealed

The official trailer for Run the Burbs offers a glimpse into the fascinating lives of the lead couple. The trailer opens with the protagonist Andrew, who is seemingly worried, telling his wife that new people have moved in to their neighborhood, following which, the couple go to the newly arrived family's home to welcome them.

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict some awkward and hilarious moments from the show without giving away many major plot details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans. Take a look at the synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese South Asian family, take a different approach to living life to the fullest while changing the way one thinks about contemporary family values and life in the burbs. Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what's going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. The family members include stay-at-home dad Andrew Pham; Andrew's free-spirited entrepreneur wife, Camille; teenage daughter Khia; and clever young son Leo.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect the sitcom to be a fun and entertaining series that explores many complex themes like family, modern society, marriage, and parenthood, among other things. The first season reportedly features a total of 12 episodes.

In brief, about Run the Burbs plot and cast

Run the Burbs features Andrew Phung in the lead role as Andrew Pham. Andrew Pham is a stay-at-home dad who supports his successful wife. Their unique equation forms the crux of the show, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the show.

Based on the trailer of the sitcom, viewers can expect a hilarious and entertaining performance from Phung as he perfectly captures his character's anxiety, awkwardness, and conflicts with stunning ease. Apart from Run the Burbs, Andrew Phung is known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Kim's Convenience, Wynonna Earp, The Beaverton, and Little Italy, to name a few.

Featuring alongside him in other significant supporting roles are various talented actors like Rakhee Morzaria as Camille, Roman Pesino as Leo Pham, Zoriah Wong as Khia Pham, Ali Hassan as Ramesh, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the premiere episode of Run the Burbs on The CW on Monday, July 31, 2023.