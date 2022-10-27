What time will Run Sweetheart Run air on Prime Video?

Run Sweetheart Run is one of those films that mirror the harsh realities of the world we live in. The safety of women has always been a concern and continues to be so globally.

Taking that as its premise comes the horror film Run Sweetheart Run. It stars Ella Balinksa, who is best known for her role as Jane Kano in the 2019 Elizabeth Banks directorial Charlie's Angels.

The movie is set to drop on Prime Video on Friday, October 28, 2022, at midnight GMT.

The upcoming Amazon original, helmed by Shana Feste, and written by Feste along with Keith Josef Adkins and Kellee Terrell, will see Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones) and Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson in the MCU) in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis of Run Sweetheart Run reads:

"Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meets with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie is relieved and excited when she meets charismatic Ethan. The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered and terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a bloodthirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined."

Run Sweetheart Run is based on Shana Feste's real-life experience

Speaking about the film to EW ahead of its premiere at the Sundance Festival in 2020, Shana Feste revealed that Run Sweetheart Run was based on a traumatic event from her own life.

Feste, in her early 20s, went on a date with a man who, in her words, "looked incredible on paper." However, things took a dark turn soon after and Feste "ended up running out of his house in the Hollywood Hills."

Feste added that the night was "terrifying and illuminating" and that she was helped by people she least expected it from while the ones she went to for help didn't really help her as "much as they could have."

The incident moved Shana Feste to come up with Run Sweetheart Run.

Run Sweetheart Run is to misogyny what Get Out was to racial oppression

The film, produced by Jason Blum, is inspired by another production of his, the 2017 Jordan Peele horror flick Get Out. Peele's take on racism through the horror genre lens is what Shana Feste aspired to do with misogyny in her film. She said:

"I loved the idea of making a social horror film. So, I kind of challenged myself to think of, 'What would the equivalent of Get Out be for women?"

Run Sweetheart Run, apart from Balinska, Asbæk, and Gregg, will see Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brandon Keener, Briana Lane, Olivia May, and Lamar Johnson in key roles.

Produced by Blum, Feste, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, the film was originally supposed to have a theatrical release in March 2020 but was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, Run Sweetheart Run is having a digital release after Amazon Studios swooped in and acquired its distribution rights.

