What time will Saint X air on Hulu? Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

Hulu's upcoming thriller series Saint X is all set to air on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET. It is the story of Alison, a teenager who goes missing while on a family vacation on the Caribbean island of Saint X. The series explores themes of privilege, race, and justice as Alison's family is grappling with the aftermath of her death.

Based on a novel by Alexis Schaitkin, Saint X is set to stir up the conventional debate of whether a TV series triumphs its original novella. Interestingly, after watching the trailer, many feel Saint X resembles The White Lotus, which premiered on HBO in 2021.

Saint X, a Hulu release, promises to be a thrilling ride

Saint X's trailer shows the Thomas family exploring their resort on Saint X, a fictional Caribbean island. During their stay, their elder daughter, Alison, develops an unusual friendship with two boys, Clive and Edwin, at the resort.

On the last night of their stay, Alison attends a social gathering at their resort and goes missing subsequently. Following the discovery of her body, two men are suspected of her murder: Clive and Edwin.

Soon after, the police declare the death an accident due to a shortage of evidence. However, as the death remains seemingly unresolved for several years, Emily Thomas, now a grown-up woman, decides to find out what really happened to her sister, Alison, on the island.

This trailer leaves us questioning the entire premise and makes us put forth our own guesses. Hulu's description of the trailer states:

"The series, which is being told via multiple timelines, is exploring how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation is creating a traumatic ripple effect that is eventually pulling her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth."

Saint X is primarily set to be released on Hulu on April 26, 2023. The first three episodes will be released together, with the following episodes being scheduled on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

With a total of eight episodes, the series will air its final episode on May 31, 2023. In the UK, Saint X is being released on the Disney platform on June 7, 2023.

Saint X: Book vs Series Plot

Saint X, a best-selling novel by Alexis Schaitkin, is replete with unexpected turns in the investigation that keep the reader engaged. The haunting impact of the novel lingers in one's mind long after the final page is turned, leaving a lasting impression on the reader.

The difference we see here between the trailer and the book is that Emily, being portrayed as a sister in the series, is a graduate student who gets obsessed with Alison’s story in the book. Alison is named Claire and the younger sister is named Alison in the book.

The characters' names may have changed, but Saint X director Dee Rees has made sure that the plot remains similar, if not the same.

