Netflix's new Japanese series, titled Sanctuary, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a man who ventures into the world of sumo wrestling.

However, his major motivation is money and the journey to fame isn't as easy as he'd thought. The series depicts the various kinds of struggles and challenges that he faces along the way. It features Wataru Ichinose in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting characters.

Netflix's Sanctuary trailer offers a peek into one man's adventurous foray into the world of sumo wrestling

On April 15, 2023, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Sanctuary, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in protagonist Kiyoshi Oze's life. The trailer clearly establishes his character as viewers can see that Kiyoshi is an extremely arrogant and impulsive man.

He discovers that sumo wrestling is very lucrative and joins the industry to make money. But he soon faces a number of challenges along the way and questions his own motives.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping and dramatic tone with a tinge of humor that fans of comedy dramas would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also shared the official synopsis of the show, which reads:

''Debt, violence, family dysfunction...Pushed to the brink, delinquent Kiyoshi Oze (played by Wataru Ichinose) takes on the world of sumo as a wrestler under the name "Enno" in this bold and intense human drama. While sumo is known across the globe as a part of traditional Japanese culture and a religious ritual passed down for over 1,500 years, the world of this sport remains veiled in secrecy. The "dohyo," the ring where the sumo matches are fought, is truly a "sanctuary" built on the foundation of this unusual world.''

The description further states:

''Unmotivated to train, often skipping practice and defying his more experienced seniors, Oze is branded as a hopeless case, but he gradually delves deeper into the world of sumo. This human drama depicts Oze and the young people surrounding the world of sumo as they struggle to find their way in life, including Shimizu (played by Shota Sometani), who loves the sport but is not blessed with an ideal physique, and Kunishima (played by Shioli Kutsuna), a newspaper reporter who gets relegated to covering sumo.''

The synopsis concludes:

''This tale of spirited young people fighting for an improbable victory in the depths of despair while at the mercy of the "sanctuary" is about to begin.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining drama that explores themes like motivation, tradition, and fame.

A quick look at Sanctuary cast

Actor Wataru Ichinose plays the lead role in the series and looks phenomenal in the trailer as he perfectly embodies his character's arrogance and overconfidence. His other notable acting credits include Doronjo, Informa, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, among many more.

The rest of the cast includes actors like Shota Sometani, Chase Yi, Tomorô Taguchi, Gorô Kishitani, and many more.

Don't miss Sanctuary on Netflix on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

