Netflix's new period drama film, Seven Kings Must Die, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The movie is a sequel to the hit historical TV series, The Last Kingdom, and follows the events after King Edward's death.

The upcoming film will chronicle protagonist Uhtred's efforts as he and his comrades desperately try to form a united England amidst a devastating battle for power. It stars Alexander Dreymon in the leading role, along with various others portraying important supporting roles.

Seven Kings Must Die trailer promises more action and drama amidst a brutal battle for power

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Seven Kings Must Die on March 8, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous pivotal events that are set to unfold in the new film. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says:

''Edward, rightful King of these lands, has died.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict a number of important events set to unfold in the film without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and dramatic tone that fans of historical dramas would certainly love. Here's a short description of the new movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Alexander Dreymon reprises his lead role as the great warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series' much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies.''

The description further states:

''Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred's help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis of Seven Kings Must Die, viewers can look forward to a powerful and thematically rich series that does complete justice to the original BBC series. The Last Kingdom received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with many praising its thematic depth, atmosphere, and performances by the cast, amongst other things.

A quick look at The Last Kingdom plot and cast

The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon in the lead role of Uhtred, who, along with his comrades, tries to form a united England as various invaders look to establish power following the death of King Edward. Alexander Dreymon was in terrific form in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a powerful performance as he wonderfully captures his character's various complex shades with remarkable ease.

Apart from Seven Kings Must Die, Alexander Dreymon is known for his performances in various other films and TV shows like American Horror Story: Coven, Resistance, and The Last Kingdom, to name a few.

Other important supporting cast members include Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, Mark Rowley as Finan, Harry Gilby as Æthelstan, and Ross Anderson as Domnal, among many others. The movie is helmed by Edward Bazalgette, with the script penned by Martha Hillier. Don't forget to watch Seven Kings Must Die on Netflix on Friday, April 14, 2023.

