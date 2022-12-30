What time will Stab That Cake! season 1 episode 1 premiere on Cooking channel? Format, release date, and more

Food Network is all set to premiere a brand new baking competition titled Stab That Cake in less than a day. The forthcoming reality TV series will introduce three master bakers who will put their skills to the ultimate test.

Stab That Cake will premiere on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT only on Cooking Channel. The three bakers will put their lifelike cakes beside real items in a grocery store to see if they pass off as the original ones.

The official synopsis of Stab That Cake reads:

"Three Bakers compete to see if their hyper-realistic cakes can fool two pairs of Stabbers (cake fans) in a grocery store, where they must determine what is real and what is actually cake hiding in plain sight."

On the show's first episode, titled Is That a Fruit Cake, the contestants will be tasked with wrapping their cakes in edible plastic.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series, hosted by Jocelyn Delk Adams and John Henson, to premiere on Cooking Channel, here's everything you need to know about episode one of Stab That Cake.

Stab That Cake episode one will premiere on December 30, 2022, only on Cooking Chanel

Titled Is That a Fruit Cake, the official synopsis for the first episode reads:

"The bakers aim to stump the stabbers with their lifelike cake re-creations of items found in the produce aisle; in Round 2, hosts John Henson and Jocelyn Delk Adams challenge the remaining bakers to wrap their cakes in edible plastic."

Cake fans will have to figure out which products they see are real and which are hyper-realistic cakes. Episode one will premiere on Friday, December 30, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. For viewers without cable, the episode can be streamed live with a valid YouTube TV subscription.

A press release by the show states:

"Hosts John Henson and Jocelyn Delk Adams task the bakers to make and then hide their cakes in plain sight throughout a grocery store setting, where two teams of cake fans will race to determine what is real and what is cake.

"The bakers must use every innovative and creative technique in their arsenal to make their cakes look just like the real deal! The challenges will increase in difficulty to make the cake artists push their cakes and skills to the next level."

Meet the judges of Stab That Cake

The hosts of the show, Jocelyn Delk Adams and John Henson, are also the judges of the forthcoming reality TV cooking competition series.

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn didn't know she had a passion for baking until she was in her 20s. Her business, Grandbaby Cakes, was inspired by her grandmother, and she shared traditional recipes that come with a modern twist. She's also a judge on Santa's Baking Blizzard and Beat Bobby Flay.

John Henson

John Henson is a famed comedian, actor, and television personality. He was the host of Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship and co-host for ABC's Wipeout. John started acting when he was just eight years old.

Stab That Cake will air every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on Cooking Channel. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

