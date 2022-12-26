Who is Jocelyn Delk Adams? Meet the baker as she’s set to host Stab That Cake!

Food Network's new cooking competition, Stab That Cake!, is all set to premiere on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9 pm ET on the television network. Three master bakers will compete in the series to test whether their incredibly lifelike cakes can pass for real treats when placed next to real cakes in various grocery shops. Two teams of cake lovers will compete to see who can spot the bakers' respective cakes hidden in plain sight first.

Jocelyn Delk Adams will be co-hosting Stab That Cake! alongside John Henson. Jocelyn is the founder, author, national television personality and brand ambassador behind the award-winning cookbook 'Grandbaby Cakes' and the food website Grandbaby-Cakes.com. The chef's goal is to share her grandmother's renowned traditional recipes while giving them a contemporary twist.

The official synopsis of the cooking competition series reads:

"Hosts John Henson and Jocelyn Delk Adams task the bakers to make and then hide their cakes in plain sight throughout a grocery store setting, where two teams of cake fans will race to determine what is real and what is cake. The bakers must use every innovative and creative technique in their arsenal to make their cakes look just like the real deal! The challenges will increase in difficulty to make the cake artists push their cakes and skills to the next level."

Stab That Cake! host Jocelyn Delk Adams wishes to inspire more bakers

On her official website, Stab That Cake! host Jocelyn Delk Adams talked about her baking journey. She didn't realize about having a "baking gene" until she was in her 20s. Now in her 30s, she's extremely passionate and can't stop baking. Grandbaby Cakes is a brand inspired by her grandmother, and shares a number of classic and traditional recipes with a modern twist.

In order for others to replicate her dishes in a more contemporary and approachable manner, Jocelyn shares the recipes she develops through her brand. Through the brand, the host wishes to inspire a new generation of bakers and cooking enthusiasts in a way that they wouldn't feel guilty about making and enjoying some dessert. Reminiscing about memories of her grandmother's baking, she stated on her website:

"At an early age, I loved visiting Mississippi to watch my grandmother, or “big mama” Maggie as my family affectionately calls her, bake. Big mama bakes cakes that literally have her neighbors lined up around the block waiting for a taste."

Stab That Cake! host is a TODAY show tastemaker and has been a judge on some popular Food Network cooking competition series, including Santa’s Baking Blizzard, and Beat Bobby Flay. Jocelyn has also been a cast member of many well-known shows like OWN Network's Food Fantasies and Cooking Channel's longest running show Unique Sweets.

Jocelyn's career began as a dancer in 1994 and went on to become a production assistant in 2003. She worked as a freelancer for several production companies until 2005 and worked as the Director of Production Scheduling until 2008. The host has also worked with production companies, event production and management, and as a Manager of External Affairs with Chicago Urban League.

She founded Grandbaby Cakes in 2012 and since then has been focused towards building the brand and creating more delicious cake recipes for her followers. The Stab That Cake! host has been featured on several shows, including The Rachael Ray Show, Food Network’s The Kitchen, The Cooking Channel, ABC World News Now, Hallmark Channel, Better Homes and Gardens, O (The Oprah) Magazine and many others.

Jocelyn has been a brand ambassador and writer for top brands including Coca-Cola, Pillsbury, Yoplait, McCormick, Safest Choice Eggs, KitchenAid, and White Lily, among many others. She is also a TED speaker, and gave a talk in 2017 about Brand Authenticity. Her first cookbook, Grandbaby Cakes, was released in 2015 and has been featured in popular magazines.

The cookbook also won the Gourmand World Award 2016 for Best Blogger Cookbook USA and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award 2016 - Outstanding Literary Instructional Work. She is also the founder of A Charitable Confection, "an anti-violence dessert fundraiser featuring the top bakeries in Chicago."

Viewers will be able to tune into Stab That Cake! this Friday to see how the bakers compete to make cakes that look almost as real as cakes sold in stores. Will people be able to distinguish the hyper-realistic ones from the real edible cakes? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to watch Stab That Cake! on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

