Who is Mary McCartney? Meet renowned cookbook author from her upcoming Discovery+ show Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Popular photographer and vegan cook Mary McCartney is back with season 3 of Mary McCartney Serves It Up. This edition will consist of four celebrities, Bryan Adams, Jamie Dornan, Celeste, and Simone Ashley, learning how to make vegetarian food.

53-year-old Mary McCartney will visit celebrities and share excellent vegetarian food recipes with the audience. As a photographer, she is known for capturing "rare moments of unguarded intimacy," and her photographs can be seen or purchased from her official website.

Mary McCartney is the co-founder of the Meatless Mondays campaign

Born in 1969 in London, Mary McCartney is the daughter of popular singer Paul McCartney. She has four siblings and is a world-renowned photographer. Mary is an alumnus of Rye College and is known for several exhibitions, including the 2019 Wola Museum exhibition and the 2014 De Pury exhibitions for Monochrome Color.

Some of Mary's works include The White Horse, Off Pointe, Mother Daughter, Undone, Developing, and From Where I Stand. She has been featured in British Vogue, National Geographic, and British GQ. Mary McCartney has also worked with influential clients like Mandarin Oriental, The BRITS, and Huawei.

According to her official website, Mary's portraits depict "a deep personal investment that captures the creative chemistry between Mary and her subjects."

Being a vegetarian, McCartney and her family launched a campaign, Meatless Mondays, in the UK, which encouraged people not to eat meat on Mondays for our planet's well-being. She is the author of two cookbooks with vegetarian recipes called Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking, which was published in 2012, and At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends, which was published in 2015.

Last year, she also came into the news for adding 90 vegan recipes to her mother's old vegetarian cookbook Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul.

Mary was married to Alister Donald for 12 years and had two sons with him. After separating from Donald, he married Simon Aboud in 2010.

More about Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Mary McCartney Serves It Up season 3 will be released on Discovery+ on November 1. This season will include four half-hour episodes with new celebrity guests cooking vegetarian food with Mary. Mary will share her vegetarian food philosophy and new recipes, teaching the guests about the same.

Mary will be seen cooking a Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza with musician Bryan Adams sharing stories. Subsequently, she will cook her mother's Cream of Tomato Soup with her best friend and singer, Sharleen Spiteri.

Jamie Dorman and Mary will make some Chip Butty sandwiches together. Later, the popular actor will help the host twist the recipe for Mushroom Steak with Chunky Fries and Beurre-Less Blanc Sauce. Designer Henry Holland and the popular photographer will also share a vegan Caesar Salad.

She will also teach Celeste how to make a Charred Cabbage with Citrus Tahini Dressing, and Harissa BBQ Pulled Jackfruit for any barbeque event. Simone Ashley and Mary will make some quick Smoked Tofu Pad Thai and make a fresh cocktail to celebrate their friendship.

Fans will be able to watch the Emmy-nominated cooking series on Discovery+ on Tuesday, November 1, at 3 am ET.

