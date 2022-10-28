Who is Christopher Kimball? TV personality is all set to launch two Milk Street shows on The Roku Channel

Popular American chef, author, and TV personality Christopher Kimball is set to launch two new shows under his Milk Street franchise. The shows include Milk Street's Cooking School and My Family Recipe, both of which will premiere on October 28, 2022, on the Roku TV channel.

71-years-old Christopher Kimball, known for creating America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country TV shows, will teach the audience several recipes and collaborate with guest TV chefs. He is the author of Fannie's Last Supper and Yellow Farmhouse Cookbook.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of America's Test Kitchen

Christopher Kimball was born on June 5, 1951, in Westchester County, New York, and went to Phillips Exeter Academy. He graduated from Columbia University in the field of Primitive Art in 1973. He worked with his brother at The Center for Direct Marketing for a few years before taking some cooking classes.

He started his own cooking magazine in 1980 with an angel investment of $100,000 and later sold it to the Bonner Group company. Kimball co-founded America's Test Kitchen in 1993. He has worked as the editor and publisher of America's Test Kitchen, which currently runs as a television show.

He hosted the show and worked on Cook's Country from America's Test Kitchen. He started his own company called Christopher Kimball's Milk Street in 2016. However, he found himself amidst a lawsuit with his previous organization, which claimed that he built his new business while still being on their payroll.

He settled the case in 2019 by selling all of his stock of America's Test Kitchen. Christopher's new organization has his own magazine, radio, and television show which creates food recipes from all across the world.

About Milk Street's My Family Recipe and Cooking School

Milk Street's My Family Recipe will feature Christopher Kimball and Cheryl Day using modern kitchen appliances for cooking up forgotten family dishes.

The show will have ten episodes, each 24 minutes long, and premieres on Roku TV on October 28, 2022. The series description reads,

"With a combination of historical context and modern culinary know-how, chefs Christopher Kimball and Cheryl Day help home cooks recreate lost or forgotten cherished family recipes."

Milk Street's Cooking School will offer viewers many innovative recipes from all around the world. It will also help the audience learn new cooking techniques. Each dish will be taught by a professional chef who specializes in a certain cuisine.

The show will also have ten episodes. The episodes will feature recipes of Skillet Pizza, Weeknight Homemade Pastas, No-Sear Stew, Tacos Fast, and Slow, Quick Pasta Sauces, Easier Than Pie, Not My Mother's Chicken Soup, Vegetables for Carnivores, Easy Rice and Holiday Desserts.

According to the series description,

"The series covers everything from cooking basics to new techniques and ingredients and also highlights the future of cooking, spotlighting the equipment that is changing the way people cook."

Fans can watch both Christopher Kimball's shows on Roku TV on October 28. If you adore cookery shows, this is definitely meant for you.

