How did Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan meet? Friendship explored as Oscars 2022 Red Carpet moment wins hearts online 

American actors Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield shared a sweet red carpet moment with one another on the 94th Academy Awards held on March 27.

The event, which happened in Los Angeles, saw the old friends share a quick reunion and pose for the paparazzi while looking dapper in dark colored tuxedos.

Dornan starred in the seven-time nominated drama Belfast, and Garfield received a nomination for Best Actor for his role as Jonathan Larson in the hit musical tick, tick...BOOM!

In an interview with media outlet E! Red Carpet host Laverne Cox, Jamie Dornan explained what it was like to have a close friend to celebrate their recent successes.

"We've known each other 17 years and there were times where we weren't really working that much and it wasn't happening for us. So to be able to share these last few months with him has been a beautiful thing."

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield go way back

Before becoming A-list actors, Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield were roommates along with Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie Cox in the late 2000s.

During the Critics' Choice Awards 2022, Dornan spoke about his friendship with Garfield, Pattinson, Cox and Redmayne as actors starting out. He joked that Pattinson was the first to leave the group after he achieved early success with Harry Potter.

He said that since Pattinson was already famous, it got them wondering if "he really fit in" with the rest of them.

“He was the one that got us in; he got us all the attention. He was too successful for us, I think, early on. We all took our time. I’m still not there, compared to those guys. But we had a lot of fun back in the day.”

Speaking with Awards Chatter in January 2022, Jamie recently revealed that sometimes all five of them would be competing for the same roles, and sometimes, they would help each other prepare for auditions. Speaking about their unusual group dynamic, Dornan said:

“Because we were spending so much time together — and Eddie [Redmayne] and I were literally living together — you’d find out you weren’t getting a callback … if you got the call saying they wanted to see you again, and the other one didn’t get that call, then they would know that they probably aren’t going to be wanted again."

According to a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pattinson denied being a roommate with Dornan, Garfield, Cox and Redmayne, explaining that he was the last one to join the group.

He said that he wasn't roommates with them and was invited as an "afterthought." Pattinson said that he would have to ask if there was any pizza for him when there was only one slice left.

In response to this, Jamie Dornan said that it was not a pity invite. In fact, all of them thought they were not working, but the Twillight star was "working all the time."

However, Dornan reiterated that they have all known each other for a very long time now.

