Bake It 'Til You Make It 2022: Meet the bakers

Food Network is all set to air a new docuseries, Bake It 'Til You Make It, on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT, featuring seven bakers trying to impress the judges with their creations.

From cake conventions to cookie shows, passionate and creative bakers will create masterful, award-winning edible art from their home kitchens, with Master cake artist Duff Goldman narrating the toughest baking competitions in the country.

Speaking about the new show, Bake It 'Til You Make It, Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said:

“With Bake It ‘Til You Make It we are able to pull back the curtain on the world of competitive baking, giving viewers a front row seat to the highs and lows of each baker’s quest for success. The creations are incredible, the determination dogged, and the wild ride from ideation to presentation is something to behold.”

7 bakers to compete on Bake It 'Til You Make It

Bake It 'Til You Make It will kick off with seven bakers coming from various backgrounds.

1) Monty Alderman

Monty Alderman is a former football player turned baker with a cupcake game that he believes is unparalleled. The New Castle, Delaware, resident owns Monty’s Neighborhood Snacks and sells his specialty cupcakes. He is now excited to enter his first competition, Bake It 'Til You Make It, and to put his name out there.

2) Lili Clinger

(Image via food network/Instagram)

Lili Clinger hails from Las Cruces, New Mexico. She is a unique baking hobbyist who will try her hand at a competition for the first time on Bake It 'Til You Make It. She has been baking since she was 18 years old and likes to bake things that will make others happy.

3) Maythe Del Angel

Bake It 'Til You Make It's Maythe Del Angel is a sugar artist and rising star in the baking world from San Antonio, Texas. As a professional baker, she has been participating in baking competitions for the past six years, including Holiday Wars. She is the self-proclaimed queen of realistic cakes and cookies. Maythe also thinks contests and competitions are a chance to raise her profile.

4) RaChelle Hubsmith

RaChelle Hubsmith is a perfectionist and a decade-long competitor from North Logan, UT. She has competed in over 30 competitions and dreams of making baking her full-time career. She is also a tax assessor.

5) Anamaria Morales

The "cheesecake queen" Anamaria Morales, from Sebastopol, California, paid her way through college with her famous cheesecakes and recently graduated debt-free. Whenever she gets stressed out, she starts whipping and baking. She now hopes her cheesecakes will impress the judges in her first competition on Bake It 'Til You Make It.

6) Kareem Queeman

Kareem Queeman is a veteran baker from Washington, DC, who has dazzled customers with his cake confections for over a decade. He is the owner of Mr. Bake Sweets, which receives orders from four restaurants every week. He loves to bake as it allows him to express his creativity. He now wants to test his creativity with cookies on Bake It 'Til You Make

7) Sumera Syed

Sumera Syed is a nanny from Dallas, Texas, who found her true calling in baking. She describes herself as energetic, lively, and a bit wild. Her baking reflects her big personality and features tons of sparkle and glam. Her main goal is to become the best baker in the world. On Bake It 'Til You Make It, she is ready to see where her skills might take her.

Tune in to Food Network on Monday, December 26, to see what's baking.

Poll : 0 votes