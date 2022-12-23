Where is Kareem Queeman from? Meet the contestant from Bake It 'Til You Make It season 1

Bake It 'Til You Make It, the Food Network’s latest docu-series will feature seven amateur bakers as they showcase their baking skills and tell their stories. The show will provide a unique perspective into the industry of baking as they show the world what they’re made of.

Discovery's press release reads about the show:

"Narrated by master cake artist Duff Goldman, the series follows seven competitive bakers as they obsessively pursue their dreams of sweet victory in some of the toughest baking competitions in the country."

One of the cast members set to appear on Bake It 'Til You Make It is Kareem Queeman from Washington D.C. He is the founder, owner, and CEO of Mr. Bake Sweets and has previously appeared on America’s Best Baker and Bake It Like Buddy.

Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant Kareem Queeman has loved baking since he was a child

The Bake It 'Til You Make It cast member found his love for baking and all things sweet when he an 8-year-old. He was encouraged by his grandmother and with her help, enrolled in a home economics program when he was in middle school.

By the time he reached high school, he was selling cakes to his friends and classmates, sparking something entrepreneurial in him.

He went on to study the Culinary Arts in New York, and soon after, was recruited to help open Fluffy Thought Cakes in McLean. This was followed by assisting in opening Crumbs Bake Shop in D.C. All this helped him gain the experience he needed to open his own bakery and in 2008, he opened Mr. Bake Sweets.

The Maryland baker has appeared in multiple cooking competitions including Beat Bobby Flay, Bake It Like Buddy, and Sugar Rush Christmas. While in a conversation with The Washington Post, the Bake It 'Til You Make It cast member spoke about how stressful being on the shows were and why he continues to do it. He said that he intentionally wanted to put himself on a platform to be seen so people can see him.

He added:

"So people who identify with me that are Black, Brown, and queer can say, I want to go on this show, and I too can be myself. That’s what really pushed me."

In November 2022, in a conversation with Buffer, the Bake It 'Til You Make It star stated that he used to be afraid of showing off his Black, queer identity in his work.” This was until he realized that authenticity was important to show support for others in his community.

He added:

"As a Black, queer man who had dreams of being a professional baker, I was afraid my identity would hold me back. I didn’t see people who looked like me in the food industry."

He continued:

"When I entered professional kitchens, I just wanted to be seen as someone dedicated to learning and advancing, without being “othered” because of my sexuality or burdened by the negative stereotypes that are often put on Black people."

Mr. Bake is now set to appear on Bake It 'Til You Make It, which is set to premiere on the Food Network on December 26, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes