Who is RaChelle Hubsmith from Bake It 'Til You Make It? Utah native has participated in over 30 culinary competitions

Food Network is back with another reality cooking series, Bake It 'Til You Make It, which is set to air on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 9 pm ET on the television network.

The newest addition to the existing network of popular cooking shows will feature seven passionate amateur bakers. These bakes will give it their all to create incredible desserts to earn the sweet taste of victory.

RaChelle Hubsmith is among the seven competitors participating in Bake It 'Til You Make It. The baker is a tax assessor and baker from Utah, and has been baking and gaining experience over the past 10 years. She is set to be a strong contender and a frontrunner, considering she has already participated in over 30 competitions.

Other contestants of the competition include Monty Alderman, Lili Clinger, Maythe Del Angel, Anamaria Morales, Kareem Queeman, and Sumera Syed. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which participant will take home the coveted title.

Bake It 'Til You Make It's RaChelle Hubsmith is a home cook

Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant RaChelle Hubsmith is a mother of three children and is a home-cook/baker, and her speciality is baking cakes. She also holds other professional credits, including being a real estate appraiser and youth leader for her church. RaChelle began following her passion for baking when she made cakes with her mother as a child.

RaChelle took baking seriously only 10 years ago when she started baking for her kids and word quickly spread of her talent and culinary skills. She then began taking requests for birthday cakes, wedding cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more.

The chef is always trying new recipes and coming up with her own. According to World Food Championships profile, "nothing bores her more than making the same recipe over and over."

The Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant has shown her innovative and creative skills in over 30 competitions throughout her career and has won several accolades. RaChelle was also selected as a finalist at the 2019 National Festival of Breads (Home Baker Division) for her recipe Chai Ube Rosette Rolls.

The chef opened up about her love for baking in an interview with the National Festival of Breads and said:

“I love showing people that I love them, and bread is more than just food to people; it means love."

RaChelle's love for baking bread comes from her grandmother, who, when the chef was younger, always had homemade bread waiting for her. After the death of her grandmother, the Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant decided to carry on the legacy and be reminiscent of the bread.

According to the article, RaChelle now consistently makes bread for her children. The chef's children keep her motivated and have great reviews about their mother's baking skills. Her other interests include hiking, zumba, lifting weights and spending time with her family and friends.

The Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant is also the winner of Dinner Takes All, a family cooking competition that airs on Byu TV. She has over 900 followers on Instagram where she shares pictures and recipes of her cakes, which range from wedding cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more.

RaChelle will be featured on the premiere episode of Bake It 'Til You Make It, titled I've Got a Masterpiece Here, and They're Going Down. She will compete against fellow contestants Lili, Sumera and Kareem and her recent win at Cookie Con could potentially help her earn her sweet victory in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to Bake It 'Til You Make It on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

Poll : 0 votes