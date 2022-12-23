Who is Anamaría Morales from Bake It 'Til You Make It? Cheesecake expert was raised by teenage parents

Bake It 'Til You Make It, the Food Network’s upcoming culinary show will feature seven bakers as they attempt to showcase their journey to success. The bakers are all in different stages of the same journey and showcase their skills as they tell their stories.

One of the cast members of the show is Anamaria Morales, who paid her way through college by selling cheesecake. She launched her business, The College Confectionista when she was in high school and she is on a mission to “help send gals to college one cheesecake at a time."

Discovery's press release about the show reads:

"The new docu-series, Bake It ‘Til You Make It, premiering on Monday, December 26th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network, gives an inside look into the unique world of competitive baking and the extremely enthusiastic, over-the-top personalities that participate."

It continues:

"Narrated by master cake artist Duff Goldman, the series follows seven competitive bakers as they obsessively pursue their dreams of sweet victory in some of the toughest baking competitions in the country."

Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant Anamaria Morales hopes to turn her cheesecake business into a charity

Anamaria Morales from Bake It 'Til You Make It comes from a low-income Latinx family. Since her parents had her when they were teens, Anamaria had to come up with creative means to fund her higher education.

The half-Mexican, half-Caucasian individual was studying at El Molino High School in Forestville. That was when she decided to take matters in her own hands, and was backed up by her teachers and mentors. Her baking skills combined with her entrepreneurial instincts helped her come up with the idea of a cheesecake fundraiser called the College Confectionista.

In a conversation with Radio Pacific in 2019, she spoke about her journey and said that it was college application season and the stress of it all led her to bake.

She added that she baked her first cheesecake during Christmas and that's when everything began for her.

The Bake It 'Til You Make It cast member’s recipe is so secretive that nobody knows what is.

During the interview, she recalled that her mother, Laura, once took one of her cheesecakes to work and it became a huge hit. Her mother called her asking for the recipe but she refused to give her the recipe. At the time, she was selling cheesecakes for $40 and was using Facebook as a way to promote her business.

She added:

"It’s me, myself and I baking and boxing and delivering and decorating and it’s been a lot of work, but I love what I do."

While she was able to achieve her educational dreams through her skills and passion, she hopes to be able to turn her business into a non-profit for other first-generation college students. The Bake It 'Til You Make It star wants to turn it into an organization that gives back to low-income Latinas seeking to become first generation college students.

On her LinkedIn, she described her business as:

"Imagine Girl Scout cookies-gone-cheesecake, where others can sell College Confectionista cheesecakes with a percentage of sales set aside for scholarships."

The one-woman show previously appeared on Good Morning America where she was surprised with $10,000 from KitchenAid and a suite of KitchenAid products in red. The baker is now set to appear on Bake It 'Til You Make It which will premiere on December 26, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

