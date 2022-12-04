Who was Jenni Rivera? 5 things to know about the Mexican star

The heartbreaking death of Jenni Rivera, a Mexican-American music superstar, will be explored and chronicled in Peacock's highly arresting three-part mini docuseries titled, Who Killed Jenni Rivera?

The much anticipated limited documentary series is set to arrive exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The official synopsis for the highly intriguing documentary series, given by Peacock, reads:

"A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the docuseries here:

Ever since Peacock released the official trailer for the limited documentary series, the audience has been eagerly waiting to learn all about the US-born musician and her shocking and untimely death at the age of 43.

Let's dive right in to find out some significant facts about Rivera ahead of the docuseries' arrival on Peacock.

Learn 5 pivotal facts about Jenni Rivera

What was Jenni Rivera known for?

Jenni Rivera, whose real name was Dolores Janney "Jenni" Rivera Saavedra, was born on July 2, 1969, in Long Beach, California, in the United States. She was a famous musician and singer, best known for her incredible contributions to the Regional Mexican music genre.

The singer was labeled as the top-selling female music artist and the most important and influential female figure in Regional Mexican music by several significant media outlets, entailing Billboard, CNN, The New York Times, and Fox News. According to Billboard magazine, Rivera was the "top Latin artist of 2013."

What kind of music did Rivera produce?

Rivera produced music in different regional Mexican styles, including Banda, Norteño, and Mariachi. The Mexican star started recording her original music in 1992. Her songs were based on varying themes, including several taboo social issues, relationships, and infidelity.

She became a breakthrough female artist with her unconventional choice of themes for her music. However, between mid and late 1990s, Rivera began to receive a lot of criticism for making and performing the music genre of Banda, a prominent male-dominated genre in Regional Mexican music.

However, Rivera's popularity started to grow after the release of her well-known song "Las Malandrinas."

When did Rivera rise to fame?

In late 1990s, Rivera launched her first studio album on a major label, Si Quieres Verme Llorar (If You Want to See Me Cry). However, it failed to gain any commercial success. The singer first came into the limelight and gained immense success in Mexico and the United States with Parrandera, Rebelde y Atrevida, her 2005 album. The album was her seventh major label studio album and was produced by her father, Pedro Rivera.

Jenni became more popular after winning the 2007 Lo Nuestro Award for Regional Mexican Female Artist of the Year. She then went on to win the prestigious award for a total of nine consecutive times. Her 10th studio album, titled Jenni, became her very first No.1 record on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in 2008 in the United States.

How did Rivera die?

The famous Mexican star passed away in a tragic aircraft accident on December 9, 2012. Rivera was traveling on a Learjet 25 with six other passengers on board. The aircraft collapsed after a crash close to Monterrey, Mexico. The singer was there to perform at Monterrey Arena the day before the horrible accident.

After the concert ended, Jenni, along with her four staff members and two pilots, boarded the Learjet 25 aircraft from Monterrey Airport at about 3:20 am. The aircraft was flying to Toluca, Mexico, as the singer was supposed to make an appearance in La Voz... México.

Fifteen minutes into the journey, the jet lost all contact. Later on, the same day, the aircraft wreckage was discovered by authorities in Iturbide, Nuevo León. There were no survivors in the horrifying crash.

Was the specific cause of the plane crash that took Rivera's life, as determined by the authorities?

After the tragic crash that took away the precious life of Jenni Rivera, an intensive investigation was conducted by the Mexican authorities. The United States National Transportation Safety Board assisted and coordinated the investigation. However, it was stopped a few years later and ended in December 2014.

The investigation was not successful as no concrete cause behind the Learjet 25 aircraft crash was found or determined in the investigation. No particular evidence was uncovered that would have been helpful to point out the reason for the terrible crash, as the aircraft was entirely disfigured after it hit the ground.

The aircraft reportedly nosedived at approximately 1,000 mph, denoting a speed of 1,600 km/h. Reportedly, both recorders of the flight perished in the crash. Later, the authorities stated that the probable reason behind the shocking crash was "loss of control of the aircraft for undetermined reasons."

Hence, the particular cause of the airplane accident that cut short the life of the legendary Mexican singer and superstar Rivera is still a mystery. Peacock's latest three-part documentary miniseries, Who Killed Jenni Rivera? will explore the epic life and death of the beloved singer.

Don't forget to watch Who Killed Jenni Rivera?, premiering on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

