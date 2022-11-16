Are Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell returning to Peacock's Days of Our Lives?

Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell, the beloved duo, who are best known for playing the roles of Hope and Bo, in the longest-running and highly-celebrated TV series Days of Our Lives, will be joining the cast of the series in its brand new season 58.

A total of 41 episodes have been released in the series' 58th season till now. Episode 42 of Days of Our Lives season 58 was released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 3.01 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Peacock.

The date and episode of Alfonso and Reckell's return is yet to be revealed. The duo announced their exciting return in a video clip released on YouTube by Days of Our Lives Promo on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Take a closer look at the YouTube video clip below:

Since the clip was launched, fans of the much-cherished series have been buzzing with excitement and joy as they can't wait to see their favorite characters Bo and Hope return to the series.

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso's return to Peacock's Days of Our Lives has created ripples among fans

The much-loved duo, who portray the charismatic characters Hope and Bo in the series, have created massive anticipation and thrill among fans after declaring their return to the series' season 58. During the announcement video, Reckell and Alfonso have also apologized to the fans for their absence in the Day of Days 2022 event. However, they expressed their excitement to be a part of the series again.

They have also indicated that something special has been brewing in the series and they can't wait to share that with their audience. Not much has been disclosed regarding their upcoming appearances in the series, but it is safe to say that it will definitely be a treat to watch the two back in action.

Where has the audience seen Peter Reckell, other than the Peacock series?

Peter Reckell, renowned for portraying Bo Brady in Days of Our Lives, is also well-known for playing the role of Jordan Stewart in 1993's Baywatch and Johnny Rourke in the 1988-1989 TV series Knots Landing. Reckell has been a pivotal part of the 2022 spin-off series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The actor has also been a significant part of several other movies, TV movies and TV series, including Street Dreams, As the World Turns, Circus of the Stars, The Facts of Life, The Law & Harry McGraw, Locked Up: A Mother's Rage, Shades of Love: Moonlight Flight, Women of the House, Sheena, 30 Rock and a few others.

Know about Kristian Alfonso's body of work

American actress Kristian Alfonso, famous for playing Hope Williams Brady in the series, is also renowned for her portrayal of the character Pilar Ortega in the 1881-1990 Soap Opera Falcon Crest.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, TV series and TV movies, such as Friends, Joshua Tree, MacGyver, Full House, Blindfold: Acts of Obsession, Burke's Law, Melrose Place, Murder, She Wrote, Baywatch, Out of Time, Amazing Stories, Who's the Boss?, Love Stories and a few others.

Catch the upcoming episode 42 of Days of Our Lives season 58, debuting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

