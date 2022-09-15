Who was Mark Miller? Tributes pour in as Days of our Lives and Please Don't Eat The Daisies star dies aged 97

Popular stage and television actor and writer Mark Miller recently passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 97. Miller appeared in around thirty plays and was a part of several TV shows and movies over the years.

Miller’s family spokesperson said that he died of natural causes in Santa Monica. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, also announced the news on Twitter.

Penelope Ann Miller @PenelopeAMiller My Papa’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad❣️ My Papa’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad❣️🙏🌟 https://t.co/mbhgOpW19t

Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Journey of Mark Miller in the entertainment industry

Born on November 20, 1924, Mark Miller enrolled at New York’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1952. He was cast in a revival of Philadelphia Story at the Casino Playhouse in Newport, Rhode Island, after graduating.This is where his journey began, which led to him becoming a well-known face on stage and television.

Mark appeared on the ABC sitcom, Guestward, Ho! which aired for one season with 38 episodes from September 1960 to June 1961 followed by guest appearances on various TV shows and an important role in the 1964 drama Youngblood Hawke. He then appeared in the ABC western television series, Stoney Burke.

Miller gained recognition for his performance as college professor Jim Nash in the NBC sitcom, Please Don’t Eat the Daisies. The show aired for two seasons, totaling 58 episodes, and was based on Jean Kerr's book and the 1960 comedy film of the same name.

Mark Miller continued to appear in various television shows like The Millionaire, Gunsmoke, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Andy Griffith Show, General Hospital, I Dream of Jeannie, and more. He portrayed Ross Craig’s sidekick in the NBC TV show, The Name of the Game, from 1969 to 1970.

He also appeared in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, a CBS and NBC anthology series, as a husband who wanted to murder his wife. In 1973, he appeared in an episode of the ABC crime drama series Griff.

Miller wrote, produced, and starred in the 1974 comedy-drama Ginger in the Morning. He also starred in Mr. Sycamore and Dixie Dynamite. The Houston, Texas native returned to writing for the 1982 family film Savannah Smiles, in which he also played the lead. He had previously appeared in another film, Christmas Mountain.

Miller retired in the late 1990s and moved to Taos, New Mexico, with his ex-wife Barbara Stanger. In 2010, he wrote the play Amorous Crossings. He formed the production company, Gypsy Moon Entertainment, in 2014.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Mark Miller became a familiar name in all these years for his flawless performances on stage and on television. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death.

Rachel @HackenbushDVM

I hadn't realized Mark Miller both wrote & produced Savannah Smiles. It's lovely to recall the warmth such films inject into our lives as youths.

Brian Miles @BrianPMiles



We loved "Savannah Smiles", written and produced and starring him, growing up.



I watch "Christmas Mountain" every year during my holiday rotation. Also his.



So long, pardner.

Eric Ackerman @ackgh73994 For a split second before Audrey & Steve, there was Audrey & Randy. Rest in Peace, Mark Miller. #GH

Gordon Tredgold @GordonTredgold When you expect the best from people, you will often see more in them than they see in themselves. - Mark Miller

Maureen McCormick @MoMcCormick7

I am so very sorry for the loss of your father. I had no idea that he was your Papa till now. He was a class act and I was such a fan of his work. Sending you my deepest condolences and love. Rest In Peace

Miller was initially married to costume designer and publicist Beatrice Hudson Ammidown, with whom he had three daughters: Marisa, Penelope, and Savannah. Miller married actress Barbara Stanger in 1976 after the couple divorced in 1975. They divorced in 1998, however.

Mark’s survivors include his three daughters and six grandchildren.

