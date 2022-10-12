Who is James Lastovic? Days of Our Lives Star found after being reported missing in Hawaii

Actor James Lastovic was recently reported missing on Sunday, October 9, along with his friend Nevin Dizdari but has since been found. Nevin's sister Emma confirmed the news and stated,

"My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin."

Everything known about James Lastovic

James Lastovic is a popular actor (Image via jameslastovic/Instagram)

Born on October 15, 1994 to Lucienne Michelle Lastovic and Kevin James Prejean, James Lastovic grew up in Sonoma, California.

James' mother was a corporate medical device salesperson in the phardevicesical industry for 12 years and won five national Presidents Club awards. He has a brother, Richie.

The 27-year-old developed an interest in acting when he was young and joined the Ruskin School of Acting and finished his graduation. He made his acting debut with the film A Talking Pony!?!, playing the role of Wesley.

James Lastovic gained recognition for his performance as Christian Keene in the dark comedy-drama series Insatiable in 2018. He also wrote and produced a short drama, The Doghouse, which has not been released yet. He will also play the role of Rob Patterson in the short. He made guest appearances in films like The American Dream and Dishin' Days.

Lastovic is mostly known for his appearance as Joey Johnson in the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives. The role was initially portrayed by siblings Brody and Jonas, but the character was written out in 2009. Child actor Jadon Wells played the role from 2012 to 2014 and Lastovic was then cast the following year.

The character returns after skipping out on boarding school following abandonment issues. It was disclosed that he was secretly planning to orchestrate Patch and Kayla's reunion with Ava Vitali, and Joey did not know Ava was his father's ex-lover.

He has been in a relationship for six years with actress Paige Searcy whom he met on the set of Days of Our Lives.

What happened to James Lastovic in Hawaii?

Johnathon @soapwikijohn Woah. Ex-Joey #Days James Lastovic and his roommate are missing and his mom is pleaing for help on Instagram. Woah. Ex-Joey #Days James Lastovic and his roommate are missing and his mom is pleaing for help on Instagram. https://t.co/z2AkrOAPTS

James' mother Lucienne took to Instagram on the morning of October 11 to share that the young actor had gone missing with his roommate Nevin. Sharing a photo of James, she wrote that the two had been staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai and were set to return to Los Angeles on Monday.

Lucienne added that the duo did not return to the resort and left their things in the room, which was later seized by the cops. According to Lucienne, he and Dizdari informed the resort staff that they were going to the Kokee State Park. They even asked about how to get to Shipwreck Beach.

Lucienne also went to Kauai from San Diego to search for her son and Nevin, and she believed that they were somewhere in the Kokee State Park.

They were driving a black Nissan that had a tracking device on board but there was no confirmation from the cops if they had located it.

However, the New York Post reported that a rep for Lastovic confirmed to the publication that the actor and Dizdari “are indeed safe.”

Poll : 0 votes