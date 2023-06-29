What time will Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere on Apple TV+? Trailer, summary, and more

The much-awaited Apple TV sports documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated, is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Directed and co-produced by Emmy Award-winner Peter Nicks, Stephen Curry: Underrated shines a spotlight on the extraordinary journey of one of basketball's most iconic players, Stephen Curry.

Both Apple Original Film and A24 have come together to create a film that depicts everything that contributed to the evolution of the NBA's greatest shooter. The trailer for the documentary was released on Monday, June 26, 2023. Since then, fans have been eager for updates and developments.

The official synopsis of Stephen Curry: Underrated on Rotten Tomatoes reads,

"The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary -- blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews -- documents Curry's rise from an undersized college player at a tiny backwater Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world."

The documentary features archival footage and first-hand, exclusive interviews with multiple players and professionals from the American sports industry. The Apple TV+ documentary brings captivating storytelling about Curry's ride to stardom and the legacy that he will be leaving behind.

Stephen Curry: Underrated: The story of a game-changing phenomenon

Stephen Curry's impact on basketball as a game extends far beyond his achievements on the court. As a player for the Golden State Warriors, Curry revolutionized the sport with his three-point shooting skills and amazing ball-handling abilities.

Stephen Curry: Underrated follows Curry's story from the 2008 NCAA Tournament run along with Davidson College which led his team to the unexpected Elite Eight appearance to his receiving the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award back-to-back in the 2015–16 season. The film will feature key players including Curry.

Stephen Curry was the seventh pick for Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft. He brought about a revolution on the basketball court with his shooting range and beyond, with his philanthropic efforts. Curry has been credited for the team's success especially as he led the Warriors to three NBA championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Additionally, he has been the NBA All-Star nine times.

Apple Original Films @AppleFilms Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres July 21 on Apple TV+ Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres July 21 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/uVvk90aAj2

Quoting Curry from the trailer,

"How did I get here? I was the undersized scrawny kid that was trying to figure out how to make it. I was overwhelmed by everything. How would I respond? Let the work begin."

He gives the audience an understanding of the documentary title by saying,

"That feeling of being underrated will always be part of the drive that keeps me going."

The documentary is produced by Erick Peyton through Curry's Unanimous Media, Peter Nicks, and Academy Award-nominee Ryan Coogler through Proximity Media, and Sean Havey, Ben Cotner, and Marissa Torres Ericson.

Stephen Curry: Underrated includes footage of the edge-of-the-seat excitement of the 2021-2022 season of the NBA in which the Warriors won the fourth championship. The cast includes Stephen Curry himself, Kevin Durant, Reggie Miller, and Bob McKillop.

Watch Stephen Curry's rise to superstardom on Stephen Curry: Underrated on Apple TV+ on July 21, 2023, at 12:00 am ET.

