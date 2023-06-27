Where to watch “Stephen Curry: Underrated”? Streaming options explored

Stephen Curry is the latest athlete to get a documentary about his life. The documentary is titled “Stephen Curry: Underrated”. It premieres exclusively on AppleTV+ on July 21.

The first trailer just dropped. You can watch it below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The documentary first premiered at the famous Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. It has garnered rave reviews so far and has a 100 percent on rotten tomatoes as early reviews roll in.

It was directed by documentary filmmaker Peter Nicks. It was produced by Ryan Coogler, who directed “Black Panther”.

The documentary was produced by Apple Original Films. Proximity Media and the well-renowned production company A24 also helped bring the documentary to life. Curry’s own brands also helped with the project. His company Unanimous Media co-produced the doc.

What is the movie about?

The story follows Curry from his coming-of-age days as the son of an NBA player. It details his journey as an undersized and underrated prospect who rose through the ranks the hard way to become the greatest shooter of all time.

The film includes game footage from Curry’s youth days as well as his run in college with little-known Davidson College.

House of Highlights @HoHighlights 🥶 Remember when Steph Curry pointed at his ring finger with 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter? Remember when Steph Curry pointed at his ring finger with 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter? 💀🥶 https://t.co/ggGcFpafAm

There is of course plenty of stunning footage from Curry’s time as the key piece to the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Stephen Curry is a highly accomplished basketball player, having won four NBA championships and earning the title of MVP twice. He has been selected as an All-Star nine times and has been named to the All-NBA team nine times, including four first-team selections.

He has also led the league in scoring on two occasions, in 2016 and 2021. Notably, he is a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club, achieving a shooting percentage of 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 90 percent from the free-throw line during the 2016 season.

He will attempt to win his fifth title next season. The Warriors' title window may be closing as their main core is aging. They recently acquired Chris Paul in a shocking move to compete for the title next season.

Poll : 0 votes