What time will Survivor Season 43 Episode 2 air on CBS? Unexpected storm, release date and more

After a fantastic premiere last week, Survivor Season 43 Episode 2 will air on CBS on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET. The episode, titled Lovable Curmudgeon, will be 90 minutes long and can be streamed live on Paramount+. Fans can also watch it on Fubo TV.

This week’s episode will be very exciting because the remaining 17 cast members of Survivor will be surprised by a storm. Players will have to perform the Cell Block Sea challenge and it is hinted in the episode description that one member will not be able to finish the challenge.

What to expect from Survivor Season 43 Episode 2?

This week on Survivor, fans will catch a first glimpse of the Girl’s alliance as Karla says in a confessional that Geo, James, and Ryan think that she is on their team but she is with the other girls. Dwight will be seen discussing how to eliminate their first target, Cody, with Jesse.

New twists and turns can be expected in the episode because Gabler, possibly hurt, says in a preview,

"This game is blowing my mind right now."

The episode description reads,

"An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters. Also, one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge."

The island will face a storm during the night. The contestants will later have to perform a difficult challenge that is highly based on strength. In the Cell Block Sea challenge, players will be asked to climb their bamboo cages, located in the sea, and jump into the water to find and carry a heavy prop snake to the shore, where they will perform the final task.

Team Baka lost one of its players, Morriah, last week. One contestant will be eliminated from the show this week.

What happened on Survivor Season 43 premiere?

Last week on Survivor, 18 castaways joined the popular adventurous show in Fiji to win $1,000,000. Team Baka’s castways are Mike Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth "Elie" Scott and Jeanine Zheng. Dwight Moore, Jesse Lopez, Noelle Lambert, Nneka Ejere, Justine Brennan and Cody Assenmacher are on Team Vesi. Team Coco consists of Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones and Ryan Medrano.

The contestants first performed the reward challenge to win the necessary supplies. Tribe Vesi won the challenge and set up their camp. Noelle and Justine bonded with each other, but Nneka, Jesse and Cody were concerned about Justine’s manipulative behavior. The women talked about forming their own girl alliance.

Karla and Geo bonded over being a part of the LGBTQ community.

The two losing teams, Coco and Baka, were able to complete their other challenges in time and were able to earn some supplies. The contestants then performed the immunity challenge, which was won by team Coco and Vesi. Elie spoke to Jeanie about voting out Morriah because she wanted to save Gabler. Morriah and Sami formed an alliance to blindside Owen but ultimately Morriah was eliminated.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Episodes of the show can be streamed live or on-demand on Paramount+.

