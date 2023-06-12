What time will Swagger season 2 premiere on Apple TV+? Trailer, plot, and more

Apple TV+'s successful sports drama, Swagger, inspired by Kevin Durant’s experiences in youth basketball clubs, is all set to return for another emotionally charged season on June 23, 2023. The sophomore season of the anticipated drama will contain eight episodes and will dive back into the adventure that the first season left behind.

However, before this Reggie Rock Bythewood series debuts on Apple TV+, it will make its world premiere at the famous Tribeca Film Festival on June 17, 2023, with the talented creator and cast in attendance.

After the season premieres on June 23, subsequent episode drops will take place every Friday for the next eight weeks. A trailer for the second season was also released earlier, giving a glimpse at the colorful world of the court and everything beyond it.

Deborah Griffin @StrctlyIndustry

@appletv #ozienzeribe Announcement: Apple TV+ sports drama Swagger season two is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 17th with producer Reggie Rock Bythewood and the cast in attendance. tribecafilm.com/films/swagger-… @appletv #swagger Announcement: Apple TV+ sports drama Swagger season two is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 17th with producer Reggie Rock Bythewood and the cast in attendance. tribecafilm.com/films/swagger-…@appletv #swagger #ozienzeribe https://t.co/EaXCbdTYxE

The phenomenal cast for the show will also return, with Jackson Jr., Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, and Quvenzhané Wallis leading the way.

Swagger season 2 trailer: Every move counts

The detailed trailer for Swagger season 2 establishes the story brilliantly while giving a glimpse at the terrifying world outside the court. It also gives a glimpse of the high stakes that the players face on the court, with each move having the potential to make or break someone.

The trailer depicts Jace (Isaiah Hill) as he tries to balance his Basketball and life in the most sensible ways. But there is always trouble brewing outside the court that may jeopardize it all. The official synopsis for the second season, according to Collider, reads:

"Season 2 will see everyone but Phil attending Cedar Cove Prep for their senior year. The school is overseen by wealthy board members who control and scrutinize every decision regarding how the institution is run, including the enrollment of students. With the athletic director revamping the entire basketball program with the acquisition of Jace, Nick, Musa, Drew, and Royale, the board is watching over the team like a hawk as they take the court to vie for a national high school championship."

The second season will see the players face a bigger and more grueling challenge as they put everything on the line.

Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families, and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition

ONLY DOPE 🌍 @ALIDOPE great DMV story about growing up as a hooper Swagger on Apple TV is firegreat DMV story about growing up as a hooper Swagger on Apple TV is fire 🔥great DMV story about growing up as a hooper

Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, Swagger is a sports drama show inspired by the experiences of current NBA player Kevin Durant, who also acts as an executive producer here. The series premiered to great reception on October 29, 2021.

The synopsis for the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America."

Swagger stars Jackson Jr., Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds, Caleel Harris, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, zie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Anthony Baker, all of who will return for the upcoming second season.

The first season of Swagger had ten episodes, unlike the shorter second season.

The first season of the show is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes