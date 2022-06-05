What time will That's My Time With David Letterman air on Netflix? Release Date, plot and more details

Stand-up fans have something exciting to look forward to this week, as Netflix releases That's My Time With David Letterman on June 7, 2022. Hosted by David Letterman, the show features several young comedians who perform a set and then have a lighthearted conversation with the iconic late-night host.

Read further ahead to know the release time for That's My Time With David Letterman and other important details pertaining to the show.

That's My Time With David Letterman release time, plot and other details

Netflix Is A Joke @NetflixIsAJoke That’s My Time with David Letterman: Legendary late night host David @Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today's finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview. 4/28 & 4/29 @ The Fonda That’s My Time with David Letterman: Legendary late night host David @Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today's finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview. 4/28 & 4/29 @ The Fonda

That's My Time With David Letterman is expected to premiere on Netflix on June 7, 2022, at 12 midnight PT. More episodes will air on the platform on June 12, 2022. The special was recorded during the recently concluded Netflix Is A Joke festival that featured a number of comedians, including Seth Rogen, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, and Billy Eichner, among many others.

Story continues below ad

The show is expected to be an absolute laugh riot, with several promising comedians displaying their unique styles and Letterman entertaining the audience with his own brand of humor that has made him a distinguished and popular figure on television for several decades. Each comedian on the show will perform a five-minute set, following which they will sit down with Letterman for a friendly chat.

Netflix's The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-up

The Netflix Is A Joke festival also had a special segment dedicated to honoring several stand-up greats of the past, including Robin Williams, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Joan Rivers. Titled The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-up, the special premiered on Netflix on May 19, 2022, to positive reviews from critics and viewers. In the special, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and George Carlin were honored by John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler, and Jon Stewart.

Story continues below ad

The comedy festival featured over 300 comedians performing 288 shows at several venues across Los Angeles. The festival began on April 28, 2022, and ran till May 8, 2022. A few days after the conclusion of the event, Netflix announced that the performances recorded during the festival would soon be arriving on the platform to stream.

About David Letterman

One of the most popular faces on television, David Letterman rose to fame in the 80s with NBC's acclaimed late-night talk show, Late Night with David Letterman. He later hosted his own talk show on CBS called the Late Show with David Letterman. Over the years, he's garnered popularity for his unique screen persona and comic style, with several publications ranking him as one of the greatest TV stars of all time.

Story continues below ad

Following his retirement from CBS' Late Show, Letterman hosted a six-episode series that aired over the course of five months on Netflix in 2018, titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. This was followed by a second season in 2019 and a third in 2020. The series featured Barack Obama, Robert Downey Jr., and Kim Kardashian, among many others, as guests.

You can watch That's My Time With David Letterman on Netflix on June 7, 2022, at 12 midnight PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far