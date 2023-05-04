What time will The 2010s air on CNN? Release date, what to expect, and more details

The final installment of CNN's Decades franchise, The 2010s is set to be released on May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The series will premiere with a two-hour special episode on Sunday, followed by regular episodes that will air at 9 pm every Sunday. The series is set to look at the decade that gave people so much, including major political and cultural movements, changes, and even technological advancements.

From the launch of the beloved app Instagram to changes that were brought by the country's first black President Barack Obama, the decade was made of changes. It also brought about socio-political changes like marriage equality, Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement.

The decade was defined by a number of cultural movements, political uprisings, and technological advances. The upcoming series will feature interviews with a host of notable individuals,. From Tom Hanks to Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog, people will see them all.

Discover the Decade: A comprehensive look at The 2010s on CNN

CNN Original Series @CNNOriginals What was the best bop of the 2010s? Dance back into the decade where music genres collapsed in the new @CNN Original Series The 2010s, premiering Sunday at 9p ET/PT #2010sCNN What was the best bop of the 2010s? Dance back into the decade where music genres collapsed in the new @CNN Original Series The 2010s, premiering Sunday at 9p ET/PT #2010sCNN https://t.co/eDgKGo9IGV

The 2010s will feature archival footage and interviews with a wide range of people. These include medical professionals, journalists, and political commentators, and stars from the entertainment industry.

The series will see interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. It will also have interviews with reporters, including CNN anchors Chris Wallace, and Dana Bash, who was also the company's Chief Political Correspondent. Other journalists include David Remnick, Maggie Haberman, and CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju.

Additionally, there will be interviews with CNN Anchor, Senior National & International Correspondent Sara Sidner, and CNN Political Commentator Van Jones. Other political commentators include Bill Kristol, Fiona Hill, Jemele Hill, Reince Priebus, and CNN host Fareed Zakaria.

Along with this, there will be interviews and clips of stars from the entertainment industry as well. These include Benny Blanco, Este Haim, FINNEAS, Lena Waithe, Rami Malek, Ted Sarandos, and Vince Gilligan.

As mentioned earlier, The 2010s kicks off with a two-hour special exploring what has become known as the second golden age of television. From there, the show will air regularly on Sundays at 9 pm ET.

CNN Original Series @CNNOriginals The 2010s are coming to CNN! Look back on the iconic moments of the decade, starting with the rise of streaming and Peak TV. The new @CNN Original Series The 2010s premieres Sunday, May 7th at 9p ET/PT #2010sCNN The 2010s are coming to CNN! Look back on the iconic moments of the decade, starting with the rise of streaming and Peak TV. The new @CNN Original Series The 2010s premieres Sunday, May 7th at 9p ET/PT #2010sCNN https://t.co/fOVqwmvff1

Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog are the executive producers for The 2010s. Meanwhile, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm oversee the production as representatives of the CNN Original Series. The creation of The 2010s represents the continuation of a longstanding collaboration between Playtone, Herzog & Company, and the CNN Original Series.

The CNN Original Series is responsible for producing unscripted programming for television. CNN Worldwide's executive vice president of talent and content development, Amy Entelis, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films. Lyle Gamm, the senior vice president of current programming, is in charge of supervising the production of the CNN Original Series.

Since 2012, the team has produced over 45 CNN Original Series that have won multiple Peabody Awards and Emmy Awards. These include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Unites Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. While the former is a Peabody Award-winning, 13-time Emmy Award winner, the latter has five Emmy Awards.

The team has also produced multiple other award-winning series like Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Other critically acclaimed series from the team include This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, The "Decades" series, and American Dynasties: The Kennedys. The teams creations also include names like The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, and Race for the White House

The 2010s: A decade to remember

CNN Original Series @CNNOriginals Can you believe the 2010s started more than a decade ago? Look back on the iconic moments in music, TV, politics and more in the new @CNN Original Series The 2010s. Premiering Sunday, May 7th at 9p ET/PT #2010sCNN Can you believe the 2010s started more than a decade ago? Look back on the iconic moments in music, TV, politics and more in the new @CNN Original Series The 2010s. Premiering Sunday, May 7th at 9p ET/PT #2010sCNN https://t.co/Zt5pgLU0WO

CNN's The 2010s promises to be an immersive series that offers a retrospective look at a turbulent decade that had a profound impact on society and the world. Through rich archival footage and interviews with a diverse range of experts and thought leaders, the series will provide a deep dive into the cultural, political, and technological shifts that defined the era.

While not everyone will remember the 2010s fondly, the series is set to offer fascinating insights and perspectives on a decade that shaped a part of the future.

The series is set to be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET only on CNN. New episodes of the series will be released regularly at 9 pm every Sunday.

