What time will The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ murder mystery series The Afterparty, that piqued everyone's attention, will release its third episode on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 12 am PT on the streaming platform. The whodunit genre series gave viewers a perfect taste of mystery blended with dark humor and drama. The forthcoming episode three of the second season will treat viewers to a captivating comedic murder tale where shocking revelations will be unwrapped.

The second season follows the storyline of a wedding party where the groom is mysteriously found dead and the crime scene gets handed over to Danner, who helps Aniq and Zoe uncover the truth by looking for proof and questioning the suspected murderers, which include the groom's kith and kin, colleagues, and lovers.

Unfurling the murder mystery in The Afterparty season 2 episode 3: Trailer and plot insights

As of now, there is no official trailer or teaser for the third episode of The Afterparty season two; however, fans can expect a whirlwind of twists and turns in the upcoming episode, which will revolve around the character's mind movie, where the mystery will unfold and striking revelations about Grace and Edgar will surface.

In the previous episode, titled Grace, the episode witnessed the mysterious death of Grace's husband the night after the wedding in the morning. Viewers saw Aniq explaining the details of the death that happened to Zoe's sister's husband to Danner, and additionally, Aniq took a plunge to create an impression on Zoe's family as he planned to propose, but the plan eventually tanked. Meanwhile, some awakening revelations surfaced regarding Garce's unhappy relationship with Edgar, on the grounds that the latter was unpredictable and outlandish.

The episode also took viewers to a flashback to depict the first meeting of Edgar and Grace. It was also witnessed that Grace voluntarily tampered with Edgar's drink with Adderall, a drug used to treat patients with ADHD, so that he stayed longer with her. The episode met its culmination with a twist where Edgar was found possessing several documents pertaining to him.

In the upcoming episode titled Travis, the focus shifts to a fascinating character from Grace's past. Travis, her ex-boyfriend, enters the scene, creating suspicion as he attends the wedding and afterparty. He claims to be a "mystery solver". He possesses detailed documents about Edgar, the deceased, which adds an intriguing layer to his character.

The episode will take on the style of a classic crime noir drama, promising to explore the world of Travis, his motives, his previous relationship with Grace, and his potential involvement in the mystery at hand.

The star-studded ensemble behind the curtains of the murder mystery series

The forthcoming episode of The Afterparty season two will feature a seasoned cast that includes Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner, Sam Richardson as Aniq Adjaye, Zo Chao as Zo Zhu, Ike Barinholtz as Brett, and Ilana Glazer as Chelsea.

The Afterparty season two is created by Christopher Miller and directed by Miller himself along with Eric Appel and Anu Valia. The comedy crime series is penned by Christopher Miller, Anthony King, Jordan Shipley, Justin Shipley, and Rachel Smith.

The Afterparty season two episode three is slated for release on July 19, 2023, at 12 am PT on Apple TV+.