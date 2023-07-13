The Afterparty season 2 episodes 1 & 2 recap: Why was Danner investigating Grace? 

The Afterparty Season 2 has had a crazy start. This time around, the show is focused on the murder of a wealthy groom named Edgar. There were several suspects but the departed's bride, Grace was prime among them.

These episodes of The Afterparty titled Aniq 2: The Sequel and Grace saw Danner interrogate Grace for the murder of Edgar. They were directed by Eric Appel and Anu Valia respectively, and were released on July 12, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty season 2 episodes 1 & 2 recap: How did Edgar and Grace meet?

After the murder of the groom Edgar on his wedding day, everyone on the guest list was a suspect. Just like last season, Danner (accompanied by Aniq) announced that she will be interviewing everyone.

The entire episode's focus was on Grace, the bride, as she was the prime suspect and it was her responsibility to prove her innocence. The episode also showcased the moment when she met her dead fiance Edgar for the first time. When Zoe, Aniq's current girlfriend, saw Danner for the first time, she got intimidated.

Zoe still sat with Grace and Danner began her interrogation. Grace then entered into a world of fantasy while describing when and how she met her late fiance, explaining that she met him in a period setting. Everything about this sequence looked like something straight out of the Victorian era.

Grace described in detail how she and Edgar fell in love, and everything she talked about was describing the colonial era, from costumes, hair, makeup, language, etc. The couple became closer and once when they were alone on the porch, they were about to kiss, but got interrupted. Their relationship grew deeper and Edgar proposed to her a few days later.

However, they soon realized that their families came from different backgrounds as Edgar was affluent but Grace was not. However, they still got engaged. Grace told her friend Zoe about all the time she was spending with her fiance, but the truth was that it was just Grace who was traveling to amazing places as Edgar was mostly busy with work. Zoe thought that she was not happy with her relationship and argued with her.

Grace then revealed that she hadn't seen her dead fiance for a long time after that. At the wedding, Edgar gifted her a prenup but she did not sign it. While this was going on, Zoe and Travis were collecting evidence from Edgar's corpse.

On the day of the wedding, Edgar wanted to go to sleep but Grace gave him Adderall to stop him. He did not react to the pill very well as he passed away the next day.

Aniq believed that Grace was innocent, but Danner was still suspicious of her. They both then went to the room where Edgar's body rested and saw Zoe and Travis investigating. Danner then approached Travis to interrogate him as he was the person who told Edgar that he was about to die on his wedding day.

The Afterparty synopsis

The official synopsis of The Afterparty according to an Apple TV press release reads:

"From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of The Afterparty xexplores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect."

It continues further to say:

"Detective Danner returns to help Aniq and Zoë solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

The Afterparty stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, and several others.

