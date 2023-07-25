The second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty is all set to drop its fourth episode on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12 am ET (tentative time). The murder mystery series focuses on one fateful incident and explores every character's perspective on it, in an almost Rashomon-like narrative.

The first and second season tell different stories but are tonally similar and follow the same format. The series stars Tiffany Haddish in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying key supporting characters. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Christopher Miller.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 4 will focus on Hannah who's hellbent on stopping the wedding

Apple TV+ has not yet released the official trailer or promo for The Afterparty season 2 episode 4, but according to a description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Hannah, who sets out to stop the wedding since she's deeply devastated and heartbroken. Take a look at the synopsis below:

''Like the heroine of a twee indie film, Edgar's adopted sister, Hannah, wants to stop the wedding because of her own broken heart.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Travis, depicted Grace's ex narrating his story in an almost film noir-esque way. He then sets out to protect Grace as he believes Edgar is not capable enough. Check out the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Grace's former boyfriend tells his story like a film noir: he suspects that Edgar is up to no good and determines to protect his ex.''

The second season is closer to its halfway mark and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the remaining episodes. So far, season 2 has received immense critical acclaim, thanks to its unique visual style, tone, and intriguing storyline, among many other things.

In brief, about The Afterparty plot and cast

The series follows an anthology format and explores one particular incident through the eyes of multiple characters. Take a look at the official synopsis of the second season, as per Apple TV's YouTube channel:

''From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.''

The description further states,

''In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.''

The cast is led by noted actress Tiffany Haddish, who plays the role of Detective Danner. Haddish has been quite impressive throughout the season and has received mostly positive reviews for her riveting performance. Appearing alongside her in important supporting roles are actors like Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, John Cho, and many others.

Viewers can stream the fourth episode of The Afterparty season 2 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.