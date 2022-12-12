Peacock's new docuseries, The Battle for Justina Pelletier, is expected to air on the platform on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 3 am ET (tenative time). The docuseries focuses on the controversial case of Justina Pelletier, a teenage girl who was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital after her parents found out that she was sick.

However, after a check-up, doctors suspected that Pelletier wasn't ill, and that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. According to the Boston Globe, Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a psychological condition wherein parents or caregivers fake symptoms/illness in a child.

The upcoming series has a total of four episodes and will be directed by noted producer David Metzler. Metzler's credits include Big Ideas for a Small Planet, Queer Eye, Catfish: The TV Show, and Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, to name a few.

The Battle for Justina Pelletier on Peacock: Trailer, what to expect, and more

Peacock dropped the official trailer for The Battle for Justina Pelletier on December 6, 2022, and it offers a peek into the complicated case that garnered widespread media attention and public interest. It opens with various people who knew Justina closely, talking about her early childhood days.

She's described as a ''very special'' child who was ''thriving.'' However, her health reportedly started deteriorating around the age of 10. The second half of the documentary becomes more complicated as viewers can see the doctors' arguments regarding Pelletier being ''over-medicalized.''

Oxygen True Crime @oxygen This is a story of a very sick girl and a set of events seen two different ways. The Battle for Justina Pelletier is streaming Dec 13 on @Peacock. This is a story of a very sick girl and a set of events seen two different ways. The Battle for Justina Pelletier is streaming Dec 13 on @Peacock. https://t.co/SlhY9v6IHU

Overall, the trailer for The Battle for Justina Pelletier has a gripping and mysterious tone that fans of true crime and investigative documentaries would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared the official description for the show on their YouTube channel:

''Exploring the story of Justina Pelletier, a 14-year-old girl who entered a Boston hospital with a mysterious set of symptoms and quickly became a ward of the state, leaving her family in disbelief. The events that followed inspired an anonymous computer hacker to take matters into his own hands and sparked a debate about parental rights, medical child abuse and the gray areas in between.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for The Battle for Justina Pelletier, viewers can look forward to a nuanced and complex portrait of the case as the documentary tries to present both sides of the argument whilst retaining its objectivity.

A quick look at the Justina Pelletier case

Justina Pelletier's health reportedly began to deteriorate during her early teens as she'd been suffering from a number of symptoms. After she was admitted to the Boston Children's Hospital, doctors there reportedly couldn't come up with a conclusive diagnosis and suspected that the teenage girl was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The family ultimately went on to file a medical malpractice suit against the Boston Children's Hospital. The legal battle went on for many years, and eventually concluded with the jury finding that the hospital wasn't guilty of malpractice. The case generated massive public attention from across the country and was widely covered by various prominent media outlets.

You can watch the upcoming investigative documentary, The Battle for Justina Pelletier on Peacock on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

