What time will The Blacklist Season 10 episode 1 air on NBC? Plot, release date and more explored

The Blacklist season 10 episode 1 is slated to hit NBC on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10 pm EST. Titled The Night Owl, the episode has been written by Lukas Reiter and may have a runtime of 40-45 minutes, which is consistent with the other episodes of the crime thriller.

The 10th season is the final installment for the TV series and has been bankrolled by Universal Television, Davis Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television. The team of executive producers of the noted series include John Eisendrath, John Davis, Joe Carnahan, and John Fox.

The Blacklist season 10 cast brings back the protagonist, Raymond "Red" Reddington, a former US Naval Intelligence officer and a master criminal-turned-FBI informant. James Spader portrays the charismatic character.

Apart from Spader, the other returning actors are Diego Klattenhoff as FBI special agent Donald Ressler, Hisham Tawfiq as Reddington's bodyguard-confidant Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix as FBI Counterterrorism Division’s assistant director Harold Cooper.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 1 sees Amir Arison making a guest appearance on the show

The Blacklist season 10 episode 1 release date is set for this Sunday on NBC. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the first episode of season 10 reads:

“Six months after Wujing's (Chin Han) escape from custody, Reddington mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion; when a former blacklister is found at the scene, the task force begins to investigate a larger conspiracy at play.”

The trailer for the same was released recently, and throughout its 2:10 minute run, it emphasized how the Reddington getting spotted in Manhattan is bad news for the police force.

The promotional clip starts with Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison, who is guest starring) exiting a museum in Manhattan and noticing a man on the opposite road. He realizes that it’s Reddington, sporting a new bearded look.

Aram, who got posted in New York at the end of The Blacklist season 9 after becoming the Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, gives a shout out to Reddington and waves at him. However, the latter ignores the call despite recognizing the cop.

Reddington then sneakily escapes in a taxi but not without giving Aram a long, glaring look. Sensing danger, the agent promptly calls Cooper and informs the development. A surprised and worried Cooper says:

“Things were pretty good with Reddington before he left. We'd agreed to be more forthcoming with each other.”

As Cooper and Aram discuss the probable reason for Reddington’s presence in New York, an explosion occurs just a few blocks away from Aram’s location. Cooper, who seems to have heard the noise and subsequent commotion, repeatedly asks Aram if he’s okay, and the trailer climaxes.

Admittedly, the clip arrests the viewer's attention till the very end and intrigues them about the progress of season 10 and how it will give Harry Lennix's Cooper and Reddington a fitting goodbye.

Episode count, shooting locations, and other details

The Blacklist season 10 will have a total of 12 episodes, with the finale, titled Dr. Michael Abani, poised for a premiere on May 14, 2023. The episodes will follow a weekly release pattern and are expected to face no change in broadcast time.

The shooting schedule for season 10 commenced in September 2022 in places such as Westchester County and Chelsea Piers. The latter of the two places is located on Manhattan’s West Side in New York City, which will be seen as the Task Force headquarters on the show.

