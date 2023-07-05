The 20th episode of NBC's The Blacklist is all set to air on the channel on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out how protagonist Red's life unfolds in the final few episodes of the season as the show is set to conclude with the current season.

The ongoing tenth season has been full of action, drama, and thrilling plot twists as the makers look to end the show on a high. The series premiered in late 2013 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It continues to garner massive popularity and viewership.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 will continue to focus on the war between Hudson and the task force

There is no official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 20, but based on various reports, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to continue its focus on Congressman Hudson's war against the task force, which could potentially lead to some devastating repercussions.

Elsewhere, Red prepares himself for the endgame and it'll be interesting to see what would happen to him. Apart from that, not many other details about the episode are known at this point.

The previous episode, titled Room 417, depicted Red sharing a lead with the task force, which helps them expose a security breach inside the government. Here's the description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A cryptic tip from Red leads the task force to uncover a security breach within the U.S. government; Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the task force.''

As the series gets closer towards its ending, fans can expect a lot of drama going into the finale episode, which is expected to drop on NBC on July 13, 2023. The tenth season has received positive reviews from viewers and critics, who've praised the show's dramatic storyline and performances by the cast, among various other things.

A quick look at The Blacklist plot and cast

The crime drama series delves deep into the inner workings of the FBI as it tells the story of a mysterious criminal who teams up with the authorities to help them track down several notorious criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

It depicts the numerous struggles, challenges, and dangers that they face as they go on several complicated undercover missions. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of The Blacklist:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

James Spader's performance as Reddington has been the subject of praise from critics and viewers. He's wonderfully supported by numerous actors like Chin Han as Wujing, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes