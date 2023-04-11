What time will The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details

Netflix is bringing us another season of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib. With the immense popularity of The Boss Baby film, Netflix teamed up with DreamWorks Animation to bring out more Boss Baby content. The first series in the franchise, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, was released between April 6, 2018, and March 16, 2020, with 37 episodes on the streamer. Within a couple of months, its sequel, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, was released on May 19, 2022. The animated series has now been renewed for another installment.

In season one, we saw Teddy end up at his brother's house after being framed for embezzlement. Teddy and Tina also tried saving Baby Corp from their arch-nemeses, The Uncuddleables and in the process, Ted, Tina, and all the departments head ended up being fired from Baby Corp.

The second season is expected to pick up after Ted and Tina come together to form a new company named the Untitled Templeton Project (UTP). In addition to the usual challenges of a startup, Ted and Tina will also have to outsmart a new adversary named Crispin Biscuit. It looks like the entire family and even a few babies from the good ol' days will have to come together to save the startup and the entire Baby Love economy.

Everything we know about The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 2

Release date and how to watch?

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 will air on Netflix on April 13, 2023, at 3:01 AM ET. Since it is a Netflix original series, it will be available to watch exclusively on the Netflix platform. Going by the Netflix release schedule, all the episodes will be made available on the date of premiere.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 2 Synopsis and trailer

The official synopsis for the second season of the animated series reads as follows:

"Fired from Baby Corp, Boss Baby, and Tina combines their leadership skills to launch their own company, Untitled Templeton Project (UTP). Now in addition to the usual challenges of a startup, UTP must also outsmart a new adversary named Crispin Biscuit. It will take the entire family, and even a few babies from the good ol' days to not just save the startup but ultimately the entire Baby Love economy."

Watch The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 2 trailer here.

Explore the voice cast here

The Netflix animated series will bring back JP Karliak as Boss Baby alongside Mary Faber as Tina. They will be joined by Krizia Bajos as I.T. Baby Cammy, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mayor Jimbo, Aparna Nancherla as Frankie, Alex Cazares as Staci, Brian George as Milton Livree, Ben Lepley as Noth Pole, and Isabella Crovetti as Yvette from the first season.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 2 guest voice stars include Nicole Byer as Nanny Cam No Filter CEO Baby, Nico Santos as Banker Baby Benny, Caroline Rhea as Gretzkina, Tantoo Cardinal as Marie Chalifoux, Kevin McDonald as McBill the Newbie, Donald Faison as Dr. Thubbiehrd, and Danny Jacobs as Jarreau Macintosh.

Produced by Brandon Sawyer, the second season of Boss Baby: Back in the Crib is coming soon on Netflix.

